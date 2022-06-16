header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 16
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
Hart District Names Two New Principals
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Two Hart District Principals

Kullen Welch, left, new principal of La Mesa Junior High School. Robert Fisher, new principal of West Ranch High School.

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Kullen Welch as the new principal of La Mesa Junior High School and Robert Fisher as the new principal of West Ranch High School.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Kullen Welch and Mr. Robert Fisher as the new principals of La Mesa Junior High and West Ranch High School respectively,” said Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the Hart School District. “Both Mr. Welch and Mr. Fisher bring with them the advantage of considerable years of successful experience at multiple schools in the Hart District. We look forward to their work to further our efforts to ensure every student leaves our District ‘Opportunity Ready.’”

Fisher began his career in education as a history teacher at Agoura High School in 2004. He then moved to the Hart District’s Golden Valley High School in 2006 where he taught until 2017. At Golden Valley, Mr. Fisher taught all areas in the History Department, including AP Government and SADAIE US History, culminating as department chair. He was the head football coach for the Grizzlies from 2011-2013 and athletic director for eight years. He also served as a Hart District Induction Support Provider during this time. Fisher then became an assistant principal at Canyon from 2017 to 2021 before moving to the same position at Valencia High School for the last school year. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science and a Master’s Degree in Teaching from Cal Lutheran University. Within the Santa Clarita community, Fisher was also named SCV top 100 and the SCV 40 under 40.

Before joining the Hart District, Welch began teaching and coaching in the Southern Kern Unified School District in 2003. He transitioned to the Hart District in 2004 where he taught Physical Education until 2018 at Hart, Arroyo Seco and Rio Norte. While a teacher in the Hart District, Welch was involved in many leadership duties including professional development coach and he was named Teacher of the Year in 2015. After involvement in many administrative intern duties in the District, Welch served as assistant principal at Hart High School beginning in 2018 and then at Saugus High School for the last two years. In his role as assistant principal, he has supervised many areas including athletics, student registration and school safety. He also managed the Summer School Program for the entire Hart District. Welch has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education from The Master’s College, and a Master’s Degree in Administration from the University of La Verne.

Both new principals will officially begin their new roles on July 1, 2022.
Today in SCV History (June 16)
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
Today in SCV History (June 15)
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story]
Lang Station
