Today in
S.C.V. History
January 23
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
COC Registration Ongoing for Spring 2024
| Tuesday, Jan 23, 2024
emergency fund

It is not too late for students and community members to register for the College of the Canyons Spring 2024 semester, which starts on Monday, Feb. 5.

More than 1,550 class sections in a wide range of academic subjects and career education disciplines are available, including courses that most students need to either graduate, transfer to a four-year school and/or meet prerequisites.

To meet the specific needs and preferences of students, classes will be held in person, online, or in a combination of those delivery formats with a variety of class offerings on both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.

For high school students, the spring 2024 semester provides an opportunity to jumpstart their academic goals while saving money. High school students can earn college credit, which can transfer to the University of California and California State University systems.

Tuition is waived for these early college programs:

Concurrent enrollment: High school students can take degree-applicable classes, approved by their high school counselor and principal, at the college campus or online.

Dual enrollment: COC courses taught at high school campuses during the regular school day.

Enrollment fees at all 116 California Community Colleges will remain at $46 per unit for California residents, as mandated by the state.

This spring, the School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL) will also offer more than 320 free classes to the community. PPL classes provide community members the opportunity to learn new skills, at no cost, to excel in the classroom or workplace.

New PPL programs include Strategies and Tactics of Public Relations, Conversational English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, Personal Care Aide and Medical Scribe programs, Sign Language, and the new Crime and Intelligence Analysis program.

For more information about the Spring 2024 semester visit www.canyons.edu/studentservices/admissions/resources/classschedule.php.
COC Hosts Information Nights for Prospective Students

COC Hosts Information Nights for Prospective Students
Tuesday, Jan 23, 2024
College of the Canyons will be hosting Information Nights on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Valencia campus and Thursday, March 14, at the Canyon Country campus, to better assist high school seniors who are interested in starting their college experience at COC.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar

Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
Tuesday, Jan 23, 2024
In an effort to make higher education affordable for all families, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth announced she is hosting a Cash for College webinar in collaboration with California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Students Offer Free Tax Prep Help

CSUN Students Offer Free Tax Prep Help
Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024
To help take the stress out of Tax Day 2024, California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic in the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics is offering free tax preparation assistance to low-income families and individuals.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 25: Matadors Start Their Engines with Spring Fest

Jan. 25: Matadors Start Their Engines with Spring Fest
Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024
The California Northridge Student Union is inviting students to get up to speed with campus resources during Spring Fest. 
FULL STORY...
Supes Vote to Boost Performing Arts in Communities
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have voted unanimously in support of Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion that will promote and increase communities’ access to The Music Center’s Arts Grown L.A., a program operated by The Music Center: Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County.
Supes Vote to Boost Performing Arts in Communities
Adopt a Gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus is seeking 2024 sponsors for seven gibbons at the facility. All but seven gibbons have a sponsor for 2024. Gibbon Adoption includes a photo, certificate, species fact sheet, individual write up and, while supplies last, a calendar.
Adopt a Gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center
March 16: Vine2Wine to Benefit Circle of Hope
Indulge your senses and support a great cause at Vine2Wine, Circle of Hope Cancer Supporrt Center's annual wine tasting fundraiser. Vine2Wine will be held at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Saturday, March 16 for an evening of unparalleled elegance, where the finest wines will take center stage.
March 16: Vine2Wine to Benefit Circle of Hope
CHP Sees Notable Reduction in Freeway Shootings
In a significant milestone for public safety, the California Highway Patrol documented a substantial reduction in the number of freeway shootings across the state. The number of confirmed freeway shootings in California dropped from 349 to 274 last year, a reduction of more than 21% from the previous year and a 38% reduction from 2021.
CHP Sees Notable Reduction in Freeway Shootings
COC Hosts Information Nights for Prospective Students
College of the Canyons will be hosting Information Nights on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Valencia campus and Thursday, March 14, at the Canyon Country campus, to better assist high school seniors who are interested in starting their college experience at COC.
COC Hosts Information Nights for Prospective Students
Singing Valentines Offered by Harmony Hills Chorus
Say “I Love You” with a serenade and a flower and leave your sweetheart speechless. Nothing says you care like a Singing Valentine from the Harmony Hills Chorus.
Singing Valentines Offered by Harmony Hills Chorus
Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
In an effort to make higher education affordable for all families, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth announced she is hosting a Cash for College webinar in collaboration with California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.
Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
Today in SCV History (Jan. 23)
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
TMU Swim Teams Fall to Biola in Dual Meet
It was a tough day in the pool for The Master's University swim teams, with the men's team losing to Biola 113-78 and the women's team falling short 138-46 Saturday in La Mirada, Calif.
TMU Swim Teams Fall to Biola in Dual Meet
Cougars Squander Early Lead in 84-78 Loss to AVC
Joshua Barnett scored 30 points and Jonah El-Farra added 17 more but it wasn't enough as Antelope Valley exited Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage with an 84-78 conference victory on Saturday night.
Cougars Squander Early Lead in 84-78 Loss to AVC
Lady Cougs Edge Antelope Valley in 68-67 Thriller
Vanessa Zavala connected on seven three-pointers to finish with a season-high 23 points as four Lady Cougars players ended in double figures, helping College of the Canyons pick up a thrilling 68-67 conference victory at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.
Lady Cougs Edge Antelope Valley in 68-67 Thriller
Thirteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 22 - Sunday, Jan. 28.
Thirteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Valencia Community Center Update
As we welcome the new year, I am excited to update our residents on the renovations at the Valencia Community Center located at Summit Park.
Ken Striplin | Valencia Community Center Update
Jan. 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Jan. 23, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Tataviam Tribe Releases Strategy for Climate Resiliency
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released Monday the Tribal Climate Resiliency Plan, a blueprint for addressing climate in tribal territory.
Tataviam Tribe Releases Strategy for Climate Resiliency
CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.
CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications
ARTree Seeking Plastic Bottle Caps for Community Art Project
ARTree Community Arts Center is pleased to be contributing another community art project to Santa Clarita!
ARTree Seeking Plastic Bottle Caps for Community Art Project
SCV Water Launches Program to Support Local Businesses
SCV Water recently launched its Water Champions program, which focuses on supporting businesses within the SCV Water service area by providing programs and resources to use water efficiently.
SCV Water Launches Program to Support Local Businesses
Feb. 29: Crosspoint SCV Hosting Community Blood Drive
Crosspoint Community Church in Santa Clarita is hosting its first quarterly Red Cross Blood drive of 2024 Thursday, Feb. 29, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 29: Crosspoint SCV Hosting Community Blood Drive
Today in SCV History (Jan. 21)
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Today in SCV History (Jan. 20)
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Saugus High Earns AP Computer Science Diversity Award
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Saugus High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A. Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses.
Saugus High Earns AP Computer Science Diversity Award
