Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board

Sixteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2022/23 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
The District Teacher of the Year is Paula Bae, a science teacher at Hart High School. Bae was also named one of 16 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year.
The list of Hart School District Teachers of the Year honored at the regular meeting of the Hart Board of Trustees included:
Michele Siner, Academy of the Canyons
Angela Welch, Arroyo Seco Junior High School
Katrina Skaar, Bowman High School
Ryanne Meschkat, Canyon High School
David Williams, Castaic High School
Mikael Ohlsen, Golden Valley High School
Paula Bae, Hart High School
Desiree Love, La Mesa Junior High School
Scott Davidson, Learning Post Academy
Laura Schultz, Placerita Junior High School
Traci O’Connell, Rancho Pico Junior High School
Heather Cruz, Rio Norte Junior High School
Megan Botton, Saugus High School
Ian Harper, Sierra Vista Junior High School
Danielle Lahey, Valencia High School
Laura Erickson, West Ranch High School
“The Hart District was recently recognized by the State of California for outstanding work employing Pivotal Practices during the pandemic to meet our students’ needs. This high honor is an affirmation of the amazing work our teachers do daily to prepare every student to be opportunity ready,” said Hart Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “We are so proud to recognize these outstanding teachers as Teachers of the Year. They are the reason the Hart District continues to shine.”
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.