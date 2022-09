Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board

Sixteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2022/23 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The District Teacher of the Year is Paula Bae, a science teacher at Hart High School. Bae was also named one of 16 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year.

The list of Hart School District Teachers of the Year honored at the regular meeting of the Hart Board of Trustees included:

Michele Siner, Academy of the Canyons

Angela Welch, Arroyo Seco Junior High School

Katrina Skaar, Bowman High School

Ryanne Meschkat, Canyon High School

David Williams, Castaic High School

Mikael Ohlsen, Golden Valley High School

Paula Bae, Hart High School

Desiree Love, La Mesa Junior High School

Scott Davidson, Learning Post Academy

Laura Schultz, Placerita Junior High School

Traci O’Connell, Rancho Pico Junior High School

Heather Cruz, Rio Norte Junior High School

Megan Botton, Saugus High School

Ian Harper, Sierra Vista Junior High School

Danielle Lahey, Valencia High School

Laura Erickson, West Ranch High School

“The Hart District was recently recognized by the State of California for outstanding work employing Pivotal Practices during the pandemic to meet our students’ needs. This high honor is an affirmation of the amazing work our teachers do daily to prepare every student to be opportunity ready,” said Hart Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “We are so proud to recognize these outstanding teachers as Teachers of the Year. They are the reason the Hart District continues to shine.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...