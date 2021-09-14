header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
85°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 14
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Hart Principal Calls for End to ‘Bathroom Trashing’ Social Media Trend
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Hart HS, ‘bathroom trashing’
Photo courtesy of the William S. Hart Union High School District.
 

In an email sent to parents Tuesday morning, Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont called for an end to a destructive social media trend that involves students filming themselves “trashing” school bathrooms.

In his message to parents, d’Autremont said the social media trend has resulted in not only expensive destruction to the local campus, but also is part of a nationwide phenomenon among students.

“What I am referring to is a social media challenge to ‘trash’ school bathrooms,” said d’Autremont. “This has included, on our campus, painting walls, destroying soap dispensers, bringing fire extinguishers in, and so on.”

In speaking to The Signal over the phone, the principal said he has heard of this being an issue at other schools in the district as well, and the perpetrators are creating costly and dangerous problems for the sake of social media.

“Some of the stuff we’re dealing with is soap dispensers and soap being thrown all over the ground, which is a dangerous thing,” said d’Autremont. “If a kid were to slip, fall and hurt himself/herself … We’ve had fire extinguishers taken and (used), setting off the fire alarm.”

Not only do the acts of vandalism cause a dangerous situation, it also means more work for the campus custodians, d’Autremont said.

“I feel extremely bad for our custodial staff because they’re the ones having to typically clean it up,” said d’Autremont. “We had the Department of Public Health here the other day, they’re looking for (COVID-19 health and safety) signage, and one of the bathrooms is trashed. And I said, ‘Well, our signage was up, I promise you.’”

“I just feel bad for everyone involved,” the principal added.

A handful of students have been caught and reprimanded — the majority of issues have been in boys’ bathrooms — as the school looks to end what has been an ongoing series of instances.

“I can’t count how many we’ve had so far this year; it’s been that bad” said d’Autremont. “We’ve shut bathrooms down, we’ve tried to mitigate the issue, tried to isolate it and it’s just not working… We had disciplined some students for it yesterday, and while they were up in the office, two more bathrooms got hit.”

It’s not just one or two students participating and then posting it to their social media, d’Autremont said, and now the administrators, although there have yet to be any expulsions in connection to the incidents, are reminding students and parents that there will be consequences.

“They’re going to see the cost because we have some costs for dispensers and other things that students and their families are going to be responsible for,” said d’Autremont. “Once they see the cost of this, it’s going to be mind boggling…they’re going to think twice.”

In order to prevent any future disciplinary action or financial responsibility, the district is asking parents to have a conversation with their students about making good choices.

“It is something that is happening at other schools, as well,” said Dave Caldwell, a spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District. “This trend is really leading to kids making some poor choices and we’re hoping this will lead to parents sitting down with their kids and talking with them.”

“Please talk to your kids, let them know that this is not acceptable,” said d’Autremont. “We’d love to partner with you because your relationship with your kids, just as our relationship with your kids, is critical for them to do the right thing.”

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart Principal Calls for End to ‘Bathroom Trashing’ Social Media Trend

Hart Principal Calls for End to ‘Bathroom Trashing’ Social Media Trend
Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
In an email sent to parents Tuesday morning, Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont called for an end to a destructive social media trend that involves students filming themselves “trashing” school bathrooms.
FULL STORY...

Anonymous Tip Line Leads to Arrest of Four Students After Firearm Found on Campus

Anonymous Tip Line Leads to Arrest of Four Students After Firearm Found on Campus
Thursday, Sep 9, 2021
After receiving a credible tip through their anonymous tip line, officials at Hart High School and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported they were able to successfully locate a student allegedly in possession of a firearm and take the student into custody Wednesday.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 9: SCVi to Host Virtual Information Session On Dual Language Immersion For Grades TK-3

Sept. 9: SCVi to Host Virtual Information Session On Dual Language Immersion For Grades TK-3
Monday, Sep 6, 2021
SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school serving learners in grades TK through 12, invites families and interested members of the community to a Virtual Information Session on its newly expanded Dual Language Immersion Program (Spanish/English) for grades TK-3 on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Governing Board Approves Two New Administrators

Hart District Governing Board Approves Two New Administrators
Monday, Sep 6, 2021
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of two new assistant principals, Tanis Burleson and Jason Marshall.
FULL STORY...

Sister Cities Artists Showcase Recognizes Two Local High School Students

Sister Cities Artists Showcase Recognizes Two Local High School Students
Thursday, Sep 2, 2021
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to have two local students receive national recognition in the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS), which was recently held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aircraft Crash-Lands Near Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic
Reports of an aircraft crash landing at Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic prompted a full response from law enforcement and first responders Tuesday, with initial reports indicating the plane’s occupants were not injured.
Aircraft Crash-Lands Near Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic
Hart Principal Calls for End to ‘Bathroom Trashing’ Social Media Trend
In an email sent to parents Tuesday morning, Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont called for an end to a destructive social media trend that involves students filming themselves “trashing” school bathrooms.
Hart Principal Calls for End to ‘Bathroom Trashing’ Social Media Trend
COC Receives Grant to Support Anti-Racism Through Open Educational Resources
In partnership with the Community College Consortium for OER, College of the Canyons has received a second grant from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation to expand and extend the Open for Anti-Racism program supporting faculty in California Community Colleges.
COC Receives Grant to Support Anti-Racism Through Open Educational Resources
Today in SCV History (Sept. 14)
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Oct. 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s Annual Benefit Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale is proud to announce its annual benefit event - Cabaret and Cabernet - will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at 5:00 p.m., in the Bridgeport Clubhouse.
Oct. 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s Annual Benefit Fundraiser
Entries Being Accepted for L.A. County Library’s Annual Bookmark Contest
The Los Angeles County Library is kicking off its 42nd Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K – 12, which celebrates reading and creativity. Submissions will be accepted through Saturday, Oct. 30.
Entries Being Accepted for L.A. County Library’s Annual Bookmark Contest
Newly Reimagined Baskin-Robbins Store Concept Comes to Canyon Country
Officially open to the public, Baskin-Robbins – the world’s largest chain of specialty ice cream shops – has unveiled another edition of its new store concept in Canyon Country that helps to instantly spark moments of ice cream joy.
Newly Reimagined Baskin-Robbins Store Concept Comes to Canyon Country
Sept. 18: American Cancer Society’s Relay Rally
The American Cancer Society is holding a Relay Rally on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., at Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Sept. 18: American Cancer Society’s Relay Rally
Golden Valley Loses Home Opener to Rio Mesa 20-19
The Golden Valley Grizzlies (1-1) were without their starting quarterback Jaxson Miner in Friday’s game against the Rio Mesa Spartans (1-2). Yet, the outcome of the game wasn’t inevitable from the start.
Golden Valley Loses Home Opener to Rio Mesa 20-19
Route Fire Held at 462 Acres, 63% Containment
The Route Fire, which shut down parts of Interstate 5 in Castaic Saturday afternoon, was held at 462 acres, with firefighters able to achieve 63% containment by Monday morning.
Route Fire Held at 462 Acres, 63% Containment
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Dollface,’ ‘I Am Gitmo,’ Six More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 13 - Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021:
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Dollface,’ ‘I Am Gitmo,’ Six More Productions
West Ranch Pulls Off 62-38 Victory Over Pacifica
The West Ranch Wildcats were able to hold off a strong Pacifica third quarter, beating the Tritons 62-38 Friday night at Valencia High School.
West Ranch Pulls Off 62-38 Victory Over Pacifica
Saugus Falls to Simi Valley 21-10
The Simi Valley Pioneers football team (4-0) handed the Saugus Centurions (3-1) their first loss of the season, 21-10, in a non-league battle between two great defenses.
Saugus Falls to Simi Valley 21-10
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,820; Daily L.A. County Hospitalizations Trending Downward
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 13 new deaths and 1,121 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,820 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,820; Daily L.A. County Hospitalizations Trending Downward
Today in SCV History (Sept. 13)
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
fire
Today in SCV History (Sept. 12)
1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
Hart auditorium
Route Fire Grows to 400 Acres Near Interstate 5 at Templin Hwy, 0% Contained
Firefighters are expected to continue to battle the Route Fire through the night after it reached 400 acres on Saturday, shutting down both sides of the I-5 freeway into the evening, according to officials with Angeles National Forest. Three helicopters -- two from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and one from the Angeles National Forest -- are expected to continue making overnight water drops on the fire.
Route Fire Grows to 400 Acres Near Interstate 5 at Templin Hwy, 0% Contained
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,596 With One Additional Death; Case Rates in L.A. County See 50% Decrease, Transmission Remains High
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 50 new deaths and 2,024 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,596 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,596 With One Additional Death; Case Rates in L.A. County See 50% Decrease, Transmission Remains High
L.A. County Suicide Prevention Network to Release 2021 Suicide Prevention Report to the Community
The Los Angeles County Suicide Prevention Network, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, released the 2021 Suicide Prevention Report to the Community to provide an update on the status of suicide and suicide prevention activities throughout Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Suicide Prevention Network to Release 2021 Suicide Prevention Report to the Community
COC Recognized for Student Voting by Washington Monthly Magazine
College of the Canyons is one of four California community colleges recognized for being among "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
COC Recognized for Student Voting by Washington Monthly Magazine
LACoFD Marks 20-Year Anniversary of 9/11 With Memorial Tribute Video
The Los Angeles County Fire Department takes a look back at how the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania have deeply impacted and shaped our lives through a memorial tribute video released on the Department’s YouTube and social media accounts.
LACoFD Marks 20-Year Anniversary of 9/11 With Memorial Tribute Video
Bauer Will Not Return to Dodgers in 2021 Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
Former Hart High School and current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been on administrative leave since July 2 — and it was announced Friday that he will not be returning to the Dodgers for the remainder of the season.
Bauer Will Not Return to Dodgers in 2021 Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
All L.A. County Animal Shelters to Offer Discounted Adoptions Throughout September
In an effort to “Clear the Shelters,” all of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s animal care centers are set to offer discounted adoptions through September, including at the Castaic location.
All L.A. County Animal Shelters to Offer Discounted Adoptions Throughout September
%d bloggers like this: