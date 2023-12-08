header image

1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens
Julius Dietzmann
High Desert Corridor Project Awarded $500K Grant
| Friday, Dec 8, 2023
High Desert Corridor Map

The Federal Railroad Administration announced a $500,000 grant award from the Corridor Identification and Development Program to the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency. The grant award allocation will support the High Desert Corridor Intercity High-Speed Rail Corridor Project between Palmdale and the Victor Valley for scope development, schedule and cost estimates for preparing, completing, or documenting its service development plan.

The 54-mile High Speed Rail Project between the two high desert communities will provide access to housing, jobs, entertainment, and cultural opportunities across Southern California while reducing freeway congestion to areas that have been historically underserved. Eventually, the corridor will connect Southern California to Northern California via the California High Speed Rail Project while connecting to the Brightline West project to Las Vegas. The HDC could provide a one seat ride between Los Angeles County and Las Vegas.

“Today’s announcement of the inclusion of the HDC Project in the New Intercity Corridor ID Program is a key component of making good on promises made to our L.A. County constituents,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair of the HDC JPA Board of Directors and Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor. “Moving aggressively to deliver this project is one of my priorities. I am pleased to see this vote of confidence from the Federal Railroad Administration. We also sincerely appreciate President Biden, Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, and FRA Administrator Bose for their partnership. Their support is essential so that we can deliver vital investments in the communities of Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties.”

By providing a mobility connection between the planned California High Speed Rail systems and the Brightline West corridor, the HDC Project will enable convenient, safe, and reliable High-Speed Rail service from Las Vegas Nevada to Los Angeles County and points beyond. It will serve a growing intercity travel market consisting of over 70 million annual trips by 2035. The Project is anticipated to attract most of its ridership from auto and air travel, and thereby reduce GHG emissions by nearly 46,000 metric tons annually.

“The High Desert Corridor project is one of the most advanced high-speed rail projects in America,” said Ezra Silk, Political Director of the U.S. High Speed Rail Coalition. “Recent federal and state grant awards illustrate the vital partnership needed to achieve high speed rail train service in the United States. The High Desert Corridor High Speed Rail Project is a critical link for the emerging West Coast Corridor connecting Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco with the Brightline West and the California High-Speed Rail projects.”

“We are thrilled by the Federal Railroad Administration federal grant award investing in the Victor Valley,” said Elizabeth Becerra, Vice Chair of the HDC JPA Board of Directors and Vice Mayor, city of Victorville. “The High Desert Corridor High Speed Rail Project furthers the goals contained in the CA State Rail Plan to integrate other transit services and operators such as California High Speed Rail, Brightline West, Metrolink and Amtrak, which opens access to new markets, and increases access to jobs and housing for the Victor Valley in San Bernardino County.”

“Los Angeles County Metro is extremely pleased that the federal government joined Metro in recognizing the need to invest in intercity high speed rail for the historically underserved communities in the high desert of Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties,” said Ara Najarian, Member, HDC JPA Board of Directors and Metro Board of Directors.

“The city of Palmdale is excited with the Federal grant award to the High Desert Corridor High Speed Rail Project,” said Eric Ohlsen, Member, HDC JPA Board of Directors (and Councilmember, City of Palmdale). “Palmdale looks forward to being a major connection hub between the CA High Speed Rail Authority Project from northern California to the Brightline West project coming from the Victor Valley and Las Vegas.”

The FRA grant award will be matched by $500,000 in Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Measure M sales tax funds. The federal award, coupled with the California Transportation Commission allocation of $8 million from the California State Transportation Agency’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program, allows the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency to continue project development.

During its design and construction phases, the HDC Project is estimated to generate over 61,000 one-year full-time equivalent construction jobs and will bring significant economic opportunities to the region, with many of the wage benefits flowing to disadvantaged local communities located along the Project corridor.

“We look forward to working with all our Partners In Transportation at the federal, state and local levels to make high speed rail travel a reality for the high desert communities of Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties,” said Arthur Sohikian, Executive Director, HDC JPA.

For more information, please visit www.highdesertcorridor.org.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 12: City Council Meets for Annual Council Reorganization
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12. The council will first meet in special meeting at 5 p.m. for the annual city council reorganization where a new mayor will take up the gavel and a new mayor pro tem will be elected.
Dec. 12: City Council Meets for Annual Council Reorganization
SCV Water Expresses Support for Delta Conveyance Project
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency welcomed the news that the California Department of Water Resources has taken a major step forward to make the state's water system more resilient to climate change and natural disasters while protecting and enhancing the environment in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.
SCV Water Expresses Support for Delta Conveyance Project
Dec. 16: Ken & Joe’s Season of Giving Winter Charity Event
Ken & Joe’s "Season of Giving Winter Charity Event" will be held Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the dealership's location at 21618 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 16: Ken & Joe’s Season of Giving Winter Charity Event
NHL’s ‘United By Hockey’ Mobile Museum Visits Santa Clarita
Do you have a love for history and hockey? If you do, head over to The Cube—Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia for the “United by Hockey” Mobile Museum on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 3 – 9 p.m.
NHL’s ‘United By Hockey’ Mobile Museum Visits Santa Clarita
Ridge Route Preservation Organization Begins Pothole Project
The Ridge Route Preservation Organization was cleared by the Angeles National Forest to repair potholes along the north section of the Old Ridge Route from the 138 to the Tumble Inn.
Ridge Route Preservation Organization Begins Pothole Project
SCVEDC’s 2023 Economic Outlook Book Now Available
Each year the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, in collaboration with economist Dr. Mark Schniepp, releases the Economic Outlook Book.
SCVEDC’s 2023 Economic Outlook Book Now Available
Start 2024 at TMU’s Winter 5K
The Master's University will host its acclaimed Winter 5K run on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, starting at 9 a.m.
Start 2024 at TMU’s Winter 5K
Dec. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Dec. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Dec. 11: CUSD Regular/Organizational Board Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular/organizational meeting Monday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.
Dec. 11: CUSD Regular/Organizational Board Meeting
City Announces Lyons Avenue Lane Closures
A Southern California Edison Electric System Upgrade on Lyons Avenue will begin on Monday, Dec. 11.
City Announces Lyons Avenue Lane Closures
High-Speed Rail Corridor Project Awarded $8M Grant
The California Transportation Commission allocated $8 million Thursday from the California State Transportation Agency’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program to the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency.
High-Speed Rail Corridor Project Awarded $8M Grant
Cameron Smyth | Skate at The Cube’s Christmas Tree this Holiday Season
What a year it has been – from ribbon cuttings and new amenities to summer events and fall programming, it is wonderful to see how busy our community has been throughout 2023.
Cameron Smyth | Skate at The Cube’s Christmas Tree this Holiday Season
Lori Gambero Appointed New Arroyo Seco Junior High Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Lori Gambero as the new principal at Arroyo Seco Junior High School.
Lori Gambero Appointed New Arroyo Seco Junior High Principal
Samuel Dixon Awarded $30K Grant from Henry Mayo Foundation
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is thrilled to announce the receipt of a generous $30,000 grant from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation dedicated to bolstering mental health services within our community.
Samuel Dixon Awarded $30K Grant from Henry Mayo Foundation
Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita November Recap
December is finally here and we're excited to share the highlights from our event-filled November.
Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita November Recap
USDA, Native Tribes Partner to Manage Federal Lands
WASHINGTON (CN) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced new partnerships with Native American tribes to manage federal lands, promote bison conservation and support animal harvesting and meat processing.
USDA, Native Tribes Partner to Manage Federal Lands
Matadors Gearing Up for Finals
California State University, Northridge finals season is a time when the coffee’s on (’round the clock), and study guides and late nights multiply across campus.
Matadors Gearing Up for Finals
Today in SCV History (Dec. 7)
1921 - William S. Hart marries actress Winifred Westover [story]
Bill and Winifred Hart
SCVNews.com
