Kathryn Barger | 2023 Year in Review

Uploaded: , Friday, Dec 29, 2023

By Supervisor Kathryn Barger

I have always believed that we achieve our best results together. During a time when there are so many people in need across our county and our country, partnerships can bring help, healing and hope to our communities.

I witnessed these efforts up close in many ways this year. From our first responders who keep us safe, to our healthcare workers who keep us well, to our nonprofit partners who keep us involved, I appreciate those who prioritize our communities’ well-being when it’s most needed.

Thank you to all of the community groups, businesses, cities, faith-based partners and residents who do their part, in ways big and small, to make each day better and brighter.

Here are some highlights from our work together this year. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and have renewed excitement for what is to come. As we reflect on all we’ve done, I invite you to look toward the next year with encouragement and expectation.

— 4,882 constitutant cases resolved by my office

— 372 community events

— 464 stakeholder meetings

— 5 new Project Homekey sites to provide 200 housing units in the Antelope Valley

— $2 million invests in Sheriff’s Department homeless outreach teams

— 123 jobs added to the Department of Children and Family Services to help kids find loving adoptive homes

— $200,000 invested for a new dental clinic in the Santa Clarita Valley

— 800 new mental health beds made available

— $7.9 million in Fifth District small business grants distributed

— $68.6 million fund created to help mom and pop property owners

— $1.6 million increase in services on the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line

— $31 million historic investment distributed to arts nonprofits countywide

— 11,730 pets from county shelters found loving homes

— 600 people who attended my annual Foster Youth Holiday Party at Six Flags Magic Mountain

— $335,000 to bring enrichment programs to Boys & Girls Clubs

— $115,000 for Carousel Ranch in Santa Clarita to uplift people with special needs

I wish abundant peace and joy for you and yours in the year to come. May you have a very happy New Year. I look forward to all we have in store for 2024.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger represents the 5th supervisorial district of Los Angeles County which is home to nearly two million people. The district covers 2,785.21 square miles and includes all of the Santa Clarita Valley.

