Hope Theatre Arts Presents ‘Yellow Face’ at The Main

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has announced a newly-formed partnership with California Institute of the Arts and its Basic Needs Center.
|
The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department and Office of Emergency Management are on high alert in anticipation of strong, high-speed winds and dangerous fire weather conditions that will impact the Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County late Tuesday night through at least Thursday afternoon.
|
For the fourth consecutive time, the College of the Canyons Contracts, Procurement and Risk Management department received a 2024 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.
|
|
Amidst the festivities for the team's seniors for the final regular season game, there was a soccer match, as The Master's University women's soccer team took a convincing 5-0 win over Life Pacific at Reese Field on Sat. Nov. 2.
|
After the roaring success of the first Laughs for a Cause comedy show, Soroptimist International of Valencia announces the return of this fundraiser on Friday, March 28, 2025, at the Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
|
The Castaic Animal Care Center will host a family-friendly Veterans Weekend Pet Adoption event on Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to honor veterans and encourage the community to learn more about the benefits of pet adoption.
|
The MAIN and Hope Theatre Arts presents "Yellow Face" from the mind of Obi and Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, beginning the weekend of Nov.15-17 at the MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced Vote Centers are open for the last day of voting in the Nov.5, 2024 General Election.
|
Join Elsa, Anna, Olaf and other Frozen favorites at the 4th annual Holiday Skate Show featuring the beloved Disney movie, Frozen, on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 14 with two separate times to attend, noon and 5 p.m. at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
|
As the final Foothill League football games concluded on Friday, Nov. 1, league standings sorted out pretty much to recent expectations. Valencia beat West Ranch 35-0 to stand alone as champion at 6-0 in league. Hart defeated Saugus 54-40 to come in second at 5-1. Golden Valley took down Canyon 35-21 to place third at 4-2. Also to recent expectations, these top three in league are all playoff-bound this Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.
|
1913
- Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film
]
|
The College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center present the Doo Wop Project Holiday Show, Friday, Dec. 6 at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
As the winter season approaches, that means one thing, the holidays are on their way. Here in Santa Clarita, our community comes alive with the festive spirit, making it the perfect time to discover and support our local businesses.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 10.
|
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger was sworn in for her third and final term on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in a ceremony held Saturday, Nov. 2 in Pasadena.
|
The Meadow Collective is back in Santa Clarita for the Meadow Collective Christmas Market, bringing together a curated selection of unique and handmade items and small businesses, Sunday, Dec. 8 at Hart & Main, 24217 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA, 91321.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
|
Join Los Angels County Parks for some fall fun. The Harvest Festival returns this year Nov. 12-26 with cultural celebrations including food tasting, dancing, music, crafts, children’s story corner and family games.
|
Propositions, ballot measures, judges, City Councilmembers, state assembly, Congress, Senate and of course, the President—as Tuesday, Nov. 5 approaches, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
|
The Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team is hosting the annual “A Holiday Marketplace” fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Valencia Hills HOA Clubhouse.
|
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with exhibitions showcasing the compelling work of Indigenous artists.
|
1849
- William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story
]
|
1987
- City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story
]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.