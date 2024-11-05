Hope Theatre Arts Presents ‘Yellow Face’ at The Main

The MAIN and Hope Theatre Arts presents “Yellow Face” from the mind of Obi and Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, beginning the weekend of Nov.15-17 at the MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

“Yellow Face” is a bold, sharp-witted exploration of identity, culture and the fine line between art and authenticity.

This November, Hope Theatre Arts takes on a story of what happens when the truth is blurred by masks, missteps and misunderstandings with a bit of comedy sprinkled in.

Tickets are available now for performances during the weekends of Friday-Sunday, Nov.15-17, Nov.22-24 and Nov.29-Dec.1. General admission tickets are $24.34.

To learn more about “Yellow Face” and to purchase tickets, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...