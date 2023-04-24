I-210 On- and Off-Ramp Closures Scheduled

Uploaded: , Monday, Apr 24, 2023

By Press Release

road workSanta Clarita Valley residents who travel on the I-210 the week of April 24-28 should be aware of ramp closures along the freeway between Sunland Boulevard and Foothill Boulevard.

The California Department of Transportation has announced the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along I-210 between Sunland and La Canada Flintridge to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On eastbound and westbound I-210 full on- and off-ramp closures or ramp lane closures should be expected at the following ramps: Sunland Boulevard; Honolulu Avenue, La Crescenta Avenue, Ocean View Boulevard, Angels Crest Highway, Gould Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.

No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

Please allow extra travel time and Be Work Zone Alert.

