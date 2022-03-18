I-5 Southbound Overnight Full Freeway, Lane Closures

The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled overnight lane and full freeway closures of Interstate 5 southbound between Carmenita Road and Artesia Boulevard on March 20 and March 21 to prepare for final striping of new freeway lanes and electrical work for loop installation. The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

The night of Sunday, March 20:

Southbound I-5 right lane closed from Carmenita Road to Artesia Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Artesia Boulevard off ramp closed 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All lanes closed from Carmenita to Artesia Boulevard from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Corresponding on and off ramps within the freeway closure will also be closed.

Southbound I-605 (San Gabriel River Freeway) connector to southbound I-5 closed 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The night of Monday, March 21:

Southbound I-5 two right lanes closed from Carmenita Road to Artesia Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard off ramp closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

If necessary, Monday night’s closures will repeat the night of Tuesday, March 22.

Detour

Southbound I-5 traffic will be detoured to southbound Carmenita Road to eastbound Artesia Boulevard back to southbound I-5.

Alternate Route

Southbound I-605 to eastbound State Route 91 to southbound I-5.

Watch for updates at: I-5 Closures.

