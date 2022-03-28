Imported Mushrooms Recalled After State Test Finds Listeria

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to eat specific brands of enoki and mixed mushrooms imported from China, Korea, and Taiwan after tests conducted by CDPH found Listeria monocytogenes. Consumers in possession of these specific types of packaged enoki and mixed mushrooms should discard the products immediately.

The affected packaged mushrooms were sold at retail stores in California during the first part of March 2022. Photographs of affected brand packaging are available on the CDPH website. Additionally, the following labeling descriptions can be used to identify potentially contaminated mushrooms.

Product Packaging Description Lot Codes Use By Date Yes! enoki mushrooms Zhejiang Jinhua Jinli Mushroom Company – plastic bag – net weight 5.29 and 7.05 ounce – cartoon mushroom bunch on label – blue package is 7.05 ounce / pink package is 5.29 ounce N/A N/A Global Fresh Marketing enoki mushrooms Wise Trade Corporation – plastic bag – net weight 7.05 ounce – green and blue packaging N/A N/A Taiwan enoki mushrooms Chang Hua County – plastic bag – net weight 7.05 ounce – mostly blue packaging with small amounts of green N/A N/A Twa mushroom – mixed mushroom Shenzhen Tianhua Modern Agriculture Company – green plastic tray in plastic bag – net weight 14.11 ounce – contained the following mushrooms: shitake, enoki, king oyster, white buna shimeiji, and brown buna shimeiji N/A N/A Taiwan enoki mushrooms Top Quality Produce Inc. – plastic bag – net weight 7.05 ounce – green and white packaging N/A N/A

Recent surveillance sampling of mushrooms at grocery stores by the CDPH Food and Drug Branch determined that these mushrooms were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Eight of the ten samples collected on March 2, 2022, tested positive for this bacterium.

In response to the Listeria monocytogenes findings in enoki and mixed mushrooms, voluntary recalls have been conducted by multiple firms in California.

Symptoms of Listeria infection may include high fever, headache, and neck stiffness. Infants, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are at highest risk for severe illness and death. Listeria infection in pregnant women can lead to miscarriage or stillbirth, premature delivery, or infection of the newborn baby. For additional information, visit CDPH’s Listeriosis website.

CDPH recommends consumers experiencing illness after consuming these packaged mushrooms should consult their health care provider. Anyone finding these products for sale should call the CDPH Complaint Hotline at (800) 495-3232 or submit an electronic report here.

