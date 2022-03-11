Information Sessions for Potential COC Board Candidates Announced

Two seats on the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, will be up for election in November 2022. To provide information about the election process and the role of the trustees well in advance of the candidate filing period, the college will host information sessions for those interested in running for the board.

The two seats scheduled to be on the November ballot are Area 1 and Area 5. Area 1 includes the communities of Newhall, Stevenson Ranch, Westridge, and Castaic. Area 5 includes much of the Canyon Country community.

The information sessions will provide those who are interested in serving on the board with information about the eligibility requirements of serving as a trustee, the ideal qualifications for trustees, legal responsibilities of board members, costs of filing to run for election, conflict-of-interest criteria, and the Los Angeles County elections process. The information sessions are optional; potential candidates are not required to attend before filing in the summer to run for election.

The sessions are scheduled as follows:

In-Person – Noon Wednesday, March 16, at the Valencia campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Canyons Hall 201.

In-Person – 5 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the Canyon Country campus, 17200 Sierra Highway, Takeda Science Center, Third Floor Conference Room (CCLB 343).

Attendees will need to follow the college’s current COVID-19 safety protocols and show proof of vaccination, including booster, or a negative COVID-19 test result from a test taken within 72 hours before the event. At the Valencia campus, attendees can park free in Lot 2 and check in at the Welcome Desk in Canyons Hall. At Canyon Country, free parking is available in Lot 3 and attendees should check in at Quad 1B.

At each of the sessions, attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about trustee areas. The college’s Board of Trustees recently adopted new trustee area maps that reflect updated population data from the 2020 Census. According to data compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau and released by the California Department of Finance, the population growth of the area served by the college district grew more than 7.6 percent from 2010 to 2020.

The district hired a demographic consultant to evaluate the population data and develop adjusted trustee area maps that balanced the population in each trustee area. After holding hearings in December and January on three proposed maps, the board adopted a final map that will be used for the upcoming election. The map is available on the college’s website here. Candidates are required to live in the trustee area they wish to represent.

The district’s board elections are administered by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. The period in which board candidates file their nomination documents with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office opens July 18, 2022, and closes Aug. 12, 2022.

For questions about the information sessions call the college’s Chancellor’s Office at (661) 362-3400, or email marilu.ramirez@canyons.edu.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, please click here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...