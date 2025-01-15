Jan 18: Women’s March L.A. Cancels The Peoples March, Pivots to Volunteerism For L.A. Wildfire Victims

After announcing the Cancellation of The People’s March, the Women’s March Foundation has pivoted to volunteerism for victims of the Los Angeles wildfire victims.

Here in Los Angeles Women’s March made the difficult decision to cancel The Peoples March scheduled for Jan. 18. The ongoing wildfires continue to impact the communities, and focus must shift to where people are needed most helping those affected on the ground.

“Our hearts ache for our beloved Los Angeles. The devastating wildfires have displaced so many of our neighbors, leaving families and communities struggling to heal and rebuild,” said Emiliana Guereca, President of Women’s March Foundation.

Together with volunteers from across the region, donations will be accepted, sorted and distributed to help those in need throughout Los Angeles. Their staff and dedicated volunteers will be present at each location, ensuring a meaningful impact. This is a critical moment to stand with neighbors and show what collective care looks like.

Commitment to solidarity and support remains stronger than ever. Women’s March invites all to join them for a day of service on Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

-Boyle Heights City Hall: 2130 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90033

-Glassell Park LA CD 1 Office: 3750 Verdugo Rd Los Angeles CA 90065

-Westwood Recreation Center: 1350 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

For more information visit the website.

