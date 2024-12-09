Jan. 19: Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Hosts ‘Winter Wonderland’ Art Show

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council will host a winter-themed “Winter Wonderland” Art Show Saturdays and Sundays at the TAADAA Art Gallery, starting Sunday, Jan. 19, thru Sunday, Feb. 23.

Gallery hours are Saturdays 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

TAADAA Art Gallery is located at 33330 Santiago Road, Acton, CA 93510.

Artists were invited to explore their creativity for the season through the mediums of oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, ink, charcoal, photography, sculpture, carvings or fiber fine art.

The art show is a free event.

There is a call to the artists for this event, the entry deadline is Sunday, Jan. 12.

Art drop off is Friday, Jan. 17 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Artists Reception is Saturday, Jan. 18, 7-8:30 p.m.

The TAADAA Art gallery is the only gallery in Acton or Agua Dulce, and was created by the Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council, a 501(c)(3).

For more information, or to be added to the mailing list for upcoming events, please email aadacinfo@gmail.com.

www.taadaa.org

