Jan. 20-21: Junior Roller Derby, Blood Drive

Los Anarchists Junior Derby and Cedars Sinai are teaming up for their fifth annual junior roller derby tournament and blood drive at Santa Clarita Studios Saturday, Jan. 20 – Sunday, Jan. 21.
The roller derby bouts will be sanctioned by the Junior Roller Derby Association and will feature some of the top teams in junior derby. Participating teams are from Los Angeles, Santa Cruz, Denver and Spokane.
Game Schedule
Saturday, Jan. 20
9 a.m. – Denver Major Turbulence vs Spokane Killer Bees
11 a.m. – Los Anarchists vs Santa Cruz Freaky Fridays
1 p.m. – Los Anarchists vs Denver Major Turbulence
3 p.m. – Santa Cruz Freaky Fridays vs Spokane Killer Bees
Sunday, Jan. 21
9 a.m. – Denver Major Turbulence vs Santa Cruz Freaky Fridays
11 a.m. – Los Anarchists vs Spokane Killer Bees
January is National Blood Donor month and it is a particularly critical time for replenishing stores of donor blood. Cedars Sinai Blood Services will be on site Saturday with its Blood Bus to facilitate donations by reservation and through walk-ups. The event is expected to result in the collection of 50-100 pints of blood.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1090183032143977.
