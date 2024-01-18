Bloodfest

Jan. 20-21: Junior Roller Derby, Blood Drive

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jan 18, 2024

By Press Release

Los Anarchists Junior Derby and Cedars Sinai are teaming up for their fifth annual junior roller derby tournament and blood drive at Santa Clarita Studios Saturday, Jan. 20 – Sunday, Jan. 21.

The roller derby bouts will be sanctioned by the Junior Roller Derby Association and will feature some of the top teams in junior derby. Participating teams are from Los Angeles, Santa Cruz, Denver and Spokane.

Game Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 20

9 a.m. – Denver Major Turbulence vs Spokane Killer Bees

11 a.m. – Los Anarchists vs Santa Cruz Freaky Fridays

1 p.m. – Los Anarchists vs Denver Major Turbulence

3 p.m. – Santa Cruz Freaky Fridays vs Spokane Killer Bees

Sunday, Jan. 21

9 a.m. – Denver Major Turbulence vs Santa Cruz Freaky Fridays

11 a.m. – Los Anarchists vs Spokane Killer Bees

January is National Blood Donor month and it is a particularly critical time for replenishing stores of donor blood. Cedars Sinai Blood Services will be on site Saturday with its Blood Bus to facilitate donations by reservation and through walk-ups. The event is expected to result in the collection of 50-100 pints of blood.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1090183032143977.

.

No Comments for : Jan. 20-21: Junior Roller Derby, Blood Drive


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Feb. 1-4: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Returns to Santa Clarita

    Feb. 1-4: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Returns to Santa Clarita

    4 mins ago
  • LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman

    LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman

    27 mins ago
  • Lady Cougars Push Past Bakersfield 73-65

    Lady Cougars Push Past Bakersfield 73-65

    53 mins ago
  • TMU Pole Vaulters Take on National Pole Vault Summit

    TMU Pole Vaulters Take on National Pole Vault Summit

    1 hour ago
  • COC Names Amiya Robinson, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week

    COC Names Amiya Robinson, Jonah El-Farra Athletes of the Week

    3 hours ago
  • Jan. 20: SUSD to Discuss Team Building, Strategic Planning

    Jan. 20: SUSD to Discuss Team Building, Strategic Planning

    4 hours ago
  • Jan. 27: Carousel Ranch Open House/Pancake Breakfast

    Jan. 27: Carousel Ranch Open House/Pancake Breakfast

    4 hours ago
  • Jan. 20-21: Junior Roller Derby, Blood Drive

    Jan. 20-21: Junior Roller Derby, Blood Drive

    5 hours ago
  • AQMD Imposes New Rules on Chiquita Canyon Landfill

    AQMD Imposes New Rules on Chiquita Canyon Landfill

    6 hours ago
  • Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures

    Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures

    7 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.