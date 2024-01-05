Jan. 21: CBS Film Series Presents ‘The Catskills’

Congregation Beth Shalom invites the community to a sneak peek of the humorous and nostalgic tribute to “The Catskills.”
The CBS Film Series will present the film Sunday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. in the CBS Social Hall, 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
“The Catskills” is a tribute to the mountain getaway north of New York City. The film captures the essence of the vacation destination for the working-class seeking a respite from poverty in overcrowded New York City tenements to a lavish summer playground for the affluent. Stand-up comedians, former waiters and entertainers recount tales of the family-run resorts.
This must-see delightful film chronicles the rise, popularity and decline of what was once known as the “Borscht Belt.”
A Zoom Q&A with Director Lex Gillespie will be held.
$5 per person, includes popcorn and concessions.
$1 raffle tickets will be on sale for your chance to win a $25 gift card.
RSVP to cbsfilmseries@gmail.com or (661) 254-2411.
