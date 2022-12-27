Jan. 3-6: COC Career Exploration Camps for 6th-8th Grade Students

Winter 2023 Institute in-person Career Exploration Camps will be held at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of College of the Canyons Jan. 3-6.
The camps run Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The camps offers junior high school students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades the opportunity for hands on career exploration. Help your student discover their passion.
The Winter 2023 Institute Career Exploration Camps will include Photography, Interior Design Concepts, Esports and Babysitters Club at the Valencia COC campus and Automotive Technology and Construction Technology at the Canyon Country COC campus.
Tuition for all camps is $249, except for Esports which has a tuition of $99.
Selected video production groups from high schools in the William S. Hart High School District were recently recognized for filmed public service announcements bringing awareness to the dangers of fentanyl.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and counselors from the Mt. Diablo Unified School District visited homes of families today whose students were identified as being chronically absent.
Students at Castaic High School recently received a boost for an innovative theater-based project to increase access to Theatre Arts, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program.
After Jan. 1, 2023, the Los Angeles County’s Health Officer Order will continue to require that employers within the Los Angeles County Public Health jurisdiction report clusters of three or more COVID-19 cases among their employees, workers, or volunteers within a 14 day period to Los Angeles County Public Health.
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League, is excited to host its first high school hockey showcase on Dec. 28-29 at The Cube, 27745 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit seeks the public’s help locating at-risk, missing person, Johanna Swanson. She is a 45-year-old female white adult who was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:30 p.m., on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way in Valencia.
The Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley, Congregation Beth Shalom and St. Stephens Episcopal Church invite all in the Santa Clarita Valley to an Interfaith Service on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
The Dodgers are coming to your neighborhood Jan. 3-5. Children between the ages of 7 to 14 on Jan. 2, 2023 can attend baseball and softball camps 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Santa Clarita at William S Hart Pony Baseball & Softball, 23780 Auto Center Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. All skill levels are welcome.
The California State University, Northridge Baseball program invites all alumni and supporters to reunite at a preseason dinner being held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at CSUN Orchard Conference Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.
(CN) — As much of the United States reels from a paralyzing arctic blast, California and the West Coast is looking to the Pacific where an atmospheric river is shaping up to bring much needed rain to close out the year.
After the carols are sung and the gifts are opened, Waste Management of Santa Clarita encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees through its curbside collection program and drop-off locations.
The Sundance Institute announced the full programming for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to be held Jan. 19-29, 2023, in person in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort. The festival will also be held virtually from Jan. 24-29, 2023. This year’s hybrid festival includes films with cast and crew representing California Institute of the Arts across multiple categories and selected from a submission pool from filmmakers around the world.
