Jan. 3-6: COC Career Exploration Camps for 6th-8th Grade Students

Winter 2023 Institute in-person Career Exploration Camps will be held at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of College of the Canyons Jan. 3-6.

The camps run Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The camps offers junior high school students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades the opportunity for hands on career exploration. Help your student discover their passion.

The Winter 2023 Institute Career Exploration Camps will include Photography, Interior Design Concepts, Esports and Babysitters Club at the Valencia COC campus and Automotive Technology and Construction Technology at the Canyon Country COC campus.

Tuition for all camps is $249, except for Esports which has a tuition of $99.

For more information and to register visit COC Career Exploration.

