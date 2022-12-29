Jan 3: Plant Camp 101 Botany Edition

Kick off the New Year by learning some new skills at the Plant Camp 101 held at William S. Hart Park beginning next month.

The camp, made for adult and teen campers will start on each Tuesday in January starting on Jan. 3. Each day will be two hours of learning basic horticulture, plant science and other skills over a three day period taught by Naomi Volain.

The classes will include hikes with interpretive plant walks and guided art. Though the camp is not a plant identification class.

To find a class or to register online check out the website. Registration is $60 for 1 session, with a material and supply fee of $10.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...