Jan. 30: SCV Sheriff’s ‘Deputy Explorer Program’ Application Deadline Approaching

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is accepting applications for the “Deputy Explorer Program” until January 30.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Explorer Program is a career development and educational program, open to young adults between the ages of 14 to 20. Its purpose is to provide training and experiences that assist young adults in becoming more responsible, compassionate, independent, and self-confident, while serving as a volunteer in their communities.

Requirements to be considered for the program include:

GPA of 2.0 or higher

No serious criminal record/probation

Must pass drug screening

Must submit to a background check

The Explorer Academy will be co-ran with Lancaster and Palmdale Deputies, and will start March 5, 2022 for 18 consecutive weeks at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

For an application, or questions about the program, email Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Deputy Kabrina Borbon at ka1borbo@lasd.org. The deadline to drop off applications at the SCV Sheriff’s Station is January 30, 2022.

