Jan. 8: SCV Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting

Interested members of the public are invited to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee meeting on Jan. 8, 2025.

You can access the meeting agenda, materials, handouts, recordings and recaps at https://yourscvwater.com/meetings/committee-meeting-010825.

You can join the meeting either in person, online via Zoom webinar or by phone. Please use only one method to avoid feedback/echoing issues.

If you join virtually click https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1617895331.

If you join by phone (toll free) call 1-833-568-8864 (Webinar ID: 161 789 5331).

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. at

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

