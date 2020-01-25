January 28 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council

The Santa Clarita City Council has posted the meeting agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, January 28, starting at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be held at City Hall’s City Council Chambers, 1st Floor, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita 91355.

Agenda items include recognitions of Cameron Ely and Ripken Ely, and The Signal newspaper’s 100th Anniversary; approval of the city’s completed annual audit for fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, performed by Eide Bailly, LLP, which issued an unmodified “clean” audit opinion letter reflecting the best level an organization can receive on its financial statements; approval of pool deck concrete repairs at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center; approval of the city’s application for Senate Bill 2 state planning grants; a public hearing on results of the city’s 2020 Community Needs Survey; and approval of special tax bonds for Santa Clarita Community Facilities District No. 2016-1 (Vista Canyon).

Tuesday’s meeting will be adjourned in the memories of George Caravalho, Gary Earl Condie, and Don Patrick Mullally.

For the complete January 28 meeting agenda, click here.