Jason Flowers Steps Down as CSUN Women’s Hoops Coach

California State University, Northridge Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jason Flowers (pictured above) announced his resignation Monday, after coaching the Matadors for 10 seasons to a record of 150-169, with three Big West Tournament Championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure.

“I am proud of the Matador Women’s Basketball program and our record of success,” Flowers said. “It has been my honor to guide these talented student-athletes for more than a decade. I look forward to new challenges and opportunities.”

Flowers was twice-named Big West Coach of the Year and saw three conference players of the year under his tutelage.

“Jason’s impact on CSUN Women’s Basketball will endure through the student-athletes who will continue to uphold a high-level of excellence,” CSUN Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Izzi said. “We wish Coach Flowers well and much success moving forward.”

Associate Head Coach Lindsey Foster has been named Interim Head Coach of the team that finished the 2019-20 season with a 12-19 record.

Foster joined the CSUN Women’s Basketball program as an assistant coach in 2010 and was promoted to Associate Head Coach in 2014. As a player at Northern Arizona University, Foster enjoyed a successful playing career, becoming NAU’s all-time leader in career assists, steals and free throw percentage.