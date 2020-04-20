[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 20
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
Jason Flowers Steps Down as CSUN Women’s Hoops Coach
| Monday, Apr 20, 2020
jason flowers

California State University, Northridge Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jason Flowers (pictured above) announced his resignation Monday, after coaching the Matadors for 10 seasons to a record of 150-169, with three Big West Tournament Championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure.

“I am proud of the Matador Women’s Basketball program and our record of success,” Flowers said. “It has been my honor to guide these talented student-athletes for more than a decade. I look forward to new challenges and opportunities.”

Flowers was twice-named Big West Coach of the Year and saw three conference players of the year under his tutelage.

“Jason’s impact on CSUN Women’s Basketball will endure through the student-athletes who will continue to uphold a high-level of excellence,” CSUN Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Izzi said. “We wish Coach Flowers well and much success moving forward.”

Associate Head Coach Lindsey Foster has been named Interim Head Coach of the team that finished the 2019-20 season with a 12-19 record.

Foster joined the CSUN Women’s Basketball program as an assistant coach in 2010 and was promoted to Associate Head Coach in 2014. As a player at Northern Arizona University, Foster enjoyed a successful playing career, becoming NAU’s all-time leader in career assists, steals and free throw percentage.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Domestic Violence or Child Abuse Concerns? L.A. County Has Help
Los Angeles County recognizes that staying home is not always a safe option for victims experiencing domestic violence or child abuse during the COVID-19 crisis.
Domestic Violence or Child Abuse Concerns? L.A. County Has Help
Child & Family Center Cancels 2020 ‘Taste of the Town’; Seeks Donations
Officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Child & Family Center have decided to cancel the nonprofit's 2020 "Taste of the Town" fundraiser.
Child & Family Center Cancels 2020 ‘Taste of the Town’; Seeks Donations
Jason Flowers Steps Down as CSUN Women’s Hoops Coach
California State University, Northridge Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jason Flowers announced his resignation Monday, after coaching the Matadors for 10 seasons to a record of 150-169, with three Big West Tournament Championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure.
Jason Flowers Steps Down as CSUN Women’s Hoops Coach
L.A. County Monday: New Deaths Down to 17; 1,491 New Cases; Min. 272 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 17 new deaths and 1,491 new cases of COVID-19, with at least 272 cases now reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, the second day of declining deaths in the county.
L.A. County Monday: New Deaths Down to 17; 1,491 New Cases; Min. 272 in SCV
USC-L.A. County Study: COVID-19 Infections Far Exceed Confirmed Cases
Preliminary results from a USC-L.A. County scientific study suggest that COVID-19 infections are far more widespread -- and the death rate much lower -- in the county than previously thought.
USC-L.A. County Study: COVID-19 Infections Far Exceed Confirmed Cases
Cross-Sector Partnerships Aim to Aid Distance Learning, Close Digital Divide
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced new cross-sector partnerships to support the state’s distance learning efforts and help bridge the digital divide.
Cross-Sector Partnerships Aim to Aid Distance Learning, Close Digital Divide
L.A. County Probation Department to Provide COVID-19 Daily Updates
The L.A. County Probation Department has begun posting weekly updates and will soon add daily updates listing the population of juvenile facilities.
L.A. County Probation Department to Provide COVID-19 Daily Updates
Vector Control Unveils New Mascot to Boost Awareness of Invasive Mosquitoes
To kick off California Mosquito Awareness Week and the mosquito season, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District or GLACVCD has unveiled its new mascot, Rita the Mosquita.
Vector Control Unveils New Mascot to Boost Awareness of Invasive Mosquitoes
Caltrans OK’s Food Trucks to Operate at State Rest Areas
Caltrans is allowing temporary operation of food trucks in state rest areas during the COVID-19 public health emergency to help provide access to food for highway truck drivers and motorists and provide opportunities to food truck operators.
Caltrans OK’s Food Trucks to Operate at State Rest Areas
April 22: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting
The next regular (virtual) meeting of the Governing Board of William S. Hart Union High School District will take place Wednesday, April 22, starting at 7 p.m.
April 22: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting
April 21: City Council, Attorneys to Weigh At-Large Election Challenge
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall to discuss "anticipated litigation" on Tuesday, April 21, starting at 2 p.m.
April 21: City Council, Attorneys to Weigh At-Large Election Challenge
Families of Those Killed With Kobe Bryant in Crash Sue Helicopter Owners
Nearly three months after Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and his daughter died in a tragic helicopter crash, surviving family members of other passengers on board sued the company that operated the aircraft.
Families of Those Killed With Kobe Bryant in Crash Sue Helicopter Owners
Today in SCV History (April 20)
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
CSUN Community Revives Wartime Victory Garden
To mark the golden anniversary of Earth Day (this Wednesday) — while our planet faces its worst public health crisis in a century — CSUN’s Institute for Sustainability looked back for inspiration. To wartime.
CSUN Community Revives Wartime Victory Garden
UCLA Math Pros Funded to Map Spread of Disease
UCLA mathematics professors Andrea Bertozzi and Mason Porter will use mathematical modeling, incorporating the specific features of COVID-19, to provide insights to those who are developing strategies to mitigate the spread of the disease.
UCLA Math Pros Funded to Map Spread of Disease
Connecting the Hospital-Nursing Home Dots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Ten years ago, as the conveyor belt of medicine geared up, profiteering hospitals learned to discharge patients as rapidly as possible. Some patients went home, but to expedite the transition, the path of least resistance was sending them to nursing homes.
Connecting the Hospital-Nursing Home Dots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Sunday: New Deaths Drop to 24; 334 New Cases; Min. 248 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 24 new deaths and 334 new cases of COVID-19, with at least 248 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Sunday: New Deaths Drop to 24; 334 New Cases; Min. 248 in SCV
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Stays Strong During COVID-19 Quarantine
In response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Stay at Home” order and Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth’s suggestions concerning social distancing, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra is using online technology to practice.
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Stays Strong During COVID-19 Quarantine
California Sunday: 30,333 Cases Incl. 3,523 Healthcare Workers; 1,166 Deaths
California has now had 30,333 confirmed cases and 985 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Department of Public Health officials announced Sunday afternoon.
California Sunday: 30,333 Cases Incl. 3,523 Healthcare Workers; 1,166 Deaths
Today in SCV History (April 19)
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
J. Michael McGrath, Chief of Newhall Schools for 25 Years, Dies at 83
Dr. J. Michael McGrath, who led the Newhall School District as its superintendent from 1972 to 1997 and had an elementary school named for him following his retirement, died in his sleep Thursday night-Friday morning at his home in Valencia. He was 83.
J. Michael McGrath, Chief of Newhall Schools for 25 Years, Dies at 83
Local Hotel Sheltering Vulnerable Population During Crisis
It has been one week since the Santa Clarita Valley opened up a hotel for the vulnerable homeless population, and now officials are saying they are two rooms short of being at capacity.
Local Hotel Sheltering Vulnerable Population During Crisis
L.A. County Saturday: Highest Number of New Deaths (81); At Least 243 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 81 new deaths and 642 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. To date, Public Health has identified 12,021 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county including a minimum of 243 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Saturday: Highest Number of New Deaths (81); At Least 243 SCV Cases
California Saturday: 28,963 Cases Incl. 3,370 Healthcare Workers; 1,072 Deaths
California now has 28,963 confirmed cases and 1,072 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Friday, 3,370 healthcare workers had contracted the disease.
California Saturday: 28,963 Cases Incl. 3,370 Healthcare Workers; 1,072 Deaths
