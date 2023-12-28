header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 28
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
Lady Matadors Hosting First Two Big West Games
| Thursday, Dec 28, 2023
Lady Matadors

California State University, Northridge women’s basketball (2-8) begins Big West play with two home games in the Premier America Credit Union Arena. The opener will be against Cal Poly on Thursday, Dec. 28, at 6 p.m. The Matadors’ next conference match will be going head-to-head with Long Beach State on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

ABOUT LAST WEEK
The Matadors dropped a 70-53 decision to San José State on Dec. 18 at Premier America Credit Union Arena. CSUN trailed 46-43 after three quarters before the Spartans took control in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Matadors 24-10. A total of three Matadors scored in double figures led by Kaitlyn Elsholz scoring 17 points off the bench. Erica Adams had 12 and Talo Li-Uperesa had 10.

CSUN dropped a tight home decision to the LMU Lions, 77-74, on Dec. 21 to close non-conference action. Li-Uperesa registered a new career high as she scored 18 points. Two other Matadors scored in the double digits: Amiyah Ferguson’s 12, and Laney Amundsen’s 10. The Matadors outscored the Lions 24-21 in the fourth period but could not catch LMU down the stretch. Ferguson would miss a game-tying three as time expired.

FRESHMEN DUO LEADING OFFENSIVELY
CSUN’s true freshmen duo of Kaitlyn Elsholz and Amiyah Ferguson have been a force for the Matadors in the early going this season. Elsholz has shared or led the team in scoring five times while Ferguson has topped the team in scoring four times and led in assists six times. Elsholz, who was named Big West Player of the Week on Nov. 13, is leading the team in scoring at 10.8 points per game to go with averaging 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Ferguson is third on the team in scoring average at 10.5 points while dishing out 3.7 assists per game.

SPRIGGS MANAGING THE BOARDS
Junior forward Kayanna Spriggs has topped CSUN in rebounding in five games this season as she has averaged 5.4 per game in nine starts. Spriggs has pulled down double-figure rebounds in two games this season after previously accomplishing the feat just once in her career. She has also led the team in steals per game (1.6) while averaging 7.6 points per game.

NEWCOMERS MAKING AN IMPRESSION
A Pacific transfer, junior guard Erica Adams holds the second-highest scoring average for CSUN at 10.7 points and is shooting 42.2 percent with 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Another new face this season, junior forward Talo Li-Uperesa is second on the team in rebounding at 4.8 per game to go with averaging 7.5 points. Li-Uperesa, a transfer from the City of College of San Francisco, is shooting 45.9 percent in 29.6 minutes per game.

MATADORS ON THE BIG WEST CHARTS
Kayanna Spriggs is ranked 11th in The Big West in rebounds per game (5.4) and 10th in steals per game (1.6). Talo Li-Uperesa is fourth in blocked shots per game (1.1), while Kaitlyn Elsholz is seventh in the conference in blocks per game (1.0) and 10th in 3-point field goals per game (1.7). Amiyah Ferguson moves up to third place in assists per game (3.7) and is in 13th place for 3-point field goals per game (1.5). Erica Adams is fifth in free throw percentage (78.3).

SCOUTING CAL POLY
The Mustangs’ record is 4-6 as they come off a win against Sacramento State, 72-55. Last season, Cal Poly made it to the first round of the Big West Championship before being eliminated by UC Riverside with a score of 63-54. Cal Poly welcomes seven to its roster, two of which are freshman. Annika Shah leads the team in scoring at 12.7 points while Natalia Ackerman averages 10.9 points. Ackerman is also the top rebounder at 8.0 per game. The Mustangs are led by Shanele Stires, who is in her second season as head coach.

Series History: CSUN leads Cal Poly 44-42 in the all-time series. The teams split two meetings last season with the Matadors coming out on top 65-55 at home. CSUN has won six of the last nine meetings.

SCOUTING LONG BEACH STATE
Long Beach State’s record is 5-5 and is coming off a 85-77 loss to No. 6 USC. The Beach will play Cal State Fullerton on the Dec. 28 before meeting CSUN. Last season, the Beach made it to the second round of the Big West Championship before falling to Hawai’i 67-62. Long Beach State also made it to the WNIT but was eliminated by San Diego in the first round 75-57. The Beach welcome two newcomers to the team this season. Savannah Tucker leads the team in scoring at 14.6 points while Cheyenne Givens is averaging 11.0 points and Sydney Woodley is scoring 10.9 points. Long Beach State is led by Amy Wright, who is in her first season as head coach.

Series History: Long Beach State leads CSUN 44-23 all time. The Matadors had their four-game win streak snapped in the series last season when the Beach won 87-76 at Premier America Credit Union Arena. The teams split the season series last season.

#GoMatadors
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

After 20 Seasons at CSUN, Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Retires

After 20 Seasons at CSUN, Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Retires
Thursday, Dec 28, 2023
John Price, who led the California State University, Northridge's women's volleyball program on two different occasions, is retiring after over 20 seasons at CSUN and nearly 35 years as a collegiate volleyball co
FULL STORY...

Lady Matadors Hosting First Two Big West Games

Lady Matadors Hosting First Two Big West Games
Thursday, Dec 28, 2023
California State University, Northridge women's basketball (2-8) begins Big West play with two home games in the Premier America Credit Union Arena.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Roll Past Montana Tech 50-39

Lady Mustangs Roll Past Montana Tech 50-39
Sunday, Dec 24, 2023
The Master's University women's basketball team hit a 3-pointer in the first six seconds and opened up a 15-2 lead in the first 4:25 of the game in a 50-39 win over the Montana Tech Orediggers Friday in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Win 65-40 Over Pierce College

Cougars Win 65-40 Over Pierce College
Sunday, Dec 24, 2023
College of the Canyons tamed L.A. Pierce College by a 65-40 final score on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, winning its second straight contest in a low scoring affair.
FULL STORY...

TMU’s Kylee Sears is NAIA Women’s Swimmer of the Month

TMU’s Kylee Sears is NAIA Women’s Swimmer of the Month
Friday, Dec 22, 2023
Kylee Sears, a member of The Master's University women's swim team, has been named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women's Swimmer of the Month, primarily based on her performance at the La Verne Winter Invitational in November.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
After 20 Seasons at CSUN, Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Retires
John Price, who led the California State University, Northridge's women's volleyball program on two different occasions, is retiring after over 20 seasons at CSUN and nearly 35 years as a collegiate volleyball co
After 20 Seasons at CSUN, Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Retires
Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right
There’s no better way to start the new year than with a New Year’s resolution.
Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right
California Lawmakers to Tackle Estimated $68 Billion Deficit
California lawmakers will return to Sacramento in a few days for the 2024 legislative session, tackling an estimated $68 billion deficit — along with high-profile issues like homelessness and the fentanyl crisis — in what’s expected to be a contentious national election year.
California Lawmakers to Tackle Estimated $68 Billion Deficit
L.A. County Seeking 3rd-5th Graders for Clean Beach Poster Contest
Los Angeles County Beaches & Harbors is seeking 3rd-5th graders to enter the Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest for an opportunity to have their message shared with millions of beachgoers!
L.A. County Seeking 3rd-5th Graders for Clean Beach Poster Contest
AQMD Extends Wood Burning Ban
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory wood-burning ban for residents in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, through Friday, Dec. 29.
AQMD Extends Wood Burning Ban
Lady Matadors Hosting First Two Big West Games
California State University, Northridge women's basketball (2-8) begins Big West play with two home games in the Premier America Credit Union Arena.
Lady Matadors Hosting First Two Big West Games
Jan. 6: Annual Polar Plunge Returns to SC Aquatic Center
What better way to ring in the new year than by taking the plunge into the icy waters at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Jan. 6: Annual Polar Plunge Returns to SC Aquatic Center
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, a Somber Memorial
Fourth of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, a Somber Memorial
CalArtian’s Beloved Christmas Classic Joins National Film Registry
In a celebration of cinematic history, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden recently announced the addition of 25 influential films to the 2023 Library of Congress National Film Registry.
CalArtian’s Beloved Christmas Classic Joins National Film Registry
Princess Cruises Earns Numerous Awards for Excellence
As the year comes to a close, Princess Cruises continues to be recognized for excellence in a range of categories by prestigious travel organizations around the globe.
Princess Cruises Earns Numerous Awards for Excellence
Henry Mayo Announces ‘ACS Surgical Quality Partner’ Designation
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, an American College of Surgeons verified Level II Trauma Center and a participant in the ACS Trauma Quality Improvement Program, has been designated an “ACS Surgical Quality Partner.”
Henry Mayo Announces ‘ACS Surgical Quality Partner’ Designation
High Surf Warning Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches
Los Angeles County residents are being urged to stay away from the ocean due to dangerous surf conditions and life-threatening rip currents.
High Surf Warning Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches
Ken Striplin | Happy Holidays from Santa Clarita
As we come together to celebrate the Christmas holiday, it’s a perfect opportunity to also celebrate our beloved city of Santa Clarita.
Ken Striplin | Happy Holidays from Santa Clarita
Bacterial Levels in Water Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Bacterial Levels in Water Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
Skate Park Closed at 5 p.m. for Lighting Maintenance
The city of Santa Clarita Skate Park at 20840 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will be closing each day at 5 p.m. starting Dec.27 and continuing forapproximately one week.
Skate Park Closed at 5 p.m. for Lighting Maintenance
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Not to Advertise to Thieves
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station wants to remind homeowners that now the holidays are over, and the gifts have been opened, be mindful how you could be advertising to thieves what’s new in your home.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Not to Advertise to Thieves
Hart Districts Reveals One Hart Award Winners for December 2023
Each month the District will recognize staff, students, and community members who exemplify the Hart District's core values including community, creativity, caring and courage. 
Hart Districts Reveals One Hart Award Winners for December 2023
WalletHub: Latest Credit Card Debt Survey Showing Consecutive Debt Increase
U.S. consumers added $30 billion in credit card debt during the third quarter of 2023, marking the third consecutive Q3 increase, and now owe $1.23 trillion overall.
WalletHub: Latest Credit Card Debt Survey Showing Consecutive Debt Increase
Jan. 15: SCAA Features Christina Ramos
Join The Santa Clarita Artist's Association Jan. 15 at Barnes and Noble as they feature Christina Ramos who will demo Golden Arts products.
Jan. 15: SCAA Features Christina Ramos
Disabled Veteran Files Class Action Against Six Flags, Magic Mountain
A California Army veteran accused Six Flags and Magic Mountain of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act in a class action filed Tuesday
Disabled Veteran Files Class Action Against Six Flags, Magic Mountain
Painted Turtle Still Matching Donations Through Dec. 31
The Painted Turtle Camp in Lake Hughes is a place where children with serious medical conditions can just be kids. All campers attend Painted Turtle Camp free of charge.
Painted Turtle Still Matching Donations Through Dec. 31
DMV Enhances Online Commercial Driver’s License Renewal Service
In the latest development in its customer-focused digital transformation, the California Department of Motor Vehicles today announced upgrades to make it easier for commercial drivers to apply for an original license, participate in a more efficient driving test or renew a current license online to get on the road more quickly.
DMV Enhances Online Commercial Driver’s License Renewal Service
SCVNews.com
%d