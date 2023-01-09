Lady Matadors Fall to UC Riverside 53-52

NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—Matehya Bryant’s jump shot with 11 seconds remaining allowed UC Riverside to defeat CSUN 53-52 in Big West women’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at Premier America Credit Union Arena.

The Matadors led 39-37 entering the fourth quarter and took their largest lead of the game, 45-38, on a Jordyn Jackson layup with 5:34 remaining. Bryant scored five consecutive points to lead a 12-3 charge that resulted in the Highlanders taking the lead on a Julia Steinberg basket at the 1:59 mark.

Anaiyah Tu’ua, tied the game 1:02 later when she connected on a layup. Tu’ua fouled RyAnne Walters on the ensuing UC Riverside possession. Walters made her first free throw attempt but missed the second as Tu’ua grabbed the rebound. CSUN called timeout. The Matadors found Tu’ua again in the lane and her short jumper put CSUN back into the lead. UCR called timeout. Walters missed a jumper that was rebounded by Laney Amundsen.

There was a tie up and a held ball was called. The possession arrow favored the Highlanders, keeping the ball with UCR. The Highlanders called their final timeout, setting up the play that resulted in Bryant’s game winning shot.

CSUN called timeout, advancing the ball to halfcourt. The Matadors worked the ball into Tu’ua who drove the lane for a layup. The ball went off the back iron and was rebounded by Laney Amundsen who tried to put the ball back in but missed. Michelle Duchemin grabbed the rebound and was tied up. CSUN maintained the possession and set up underneath the basket with 2.9 seconds remaining. The Matadors inbounded the ball to Tu’ua who appeared to have been tripped by a UCR defender. No foul was called as time ran out on the Highlanders’ victory.

The Stats

CSUN held UCR to 29.8% shooting (17-of-57) while making 19-of-52 field goal attempts (36.5%). The Matadors nabbed a season-high 47 rebounds, outrebounding UC Riverside by 16.

The lone UC Riverside player in double figures, Bryant led all scorers with 18 points. She was 7-of-10 from the floor, adding a team-high seven rebounds, and a team-high three steals. Jackson was the lone Matador in double figures with 14 points. She added five rebounds and five assists. Tu’ua posted a career high nine rebounds, six points, and two assists. Duchemin charted nine points and nine rebounds.

“It should never come down to that,” said head coach Carlene Mitchell. “We all understand it is never the last possession that dictates the game. We did not do a good job. We didn’t set the tone early and let UC Riverside get into the flow of the game. We didn’t put the ball in the basket and must find a better way of scoring inside out which will help our shooters such as Tess, Jordan, and Anayiah.”

Notes

UC Riverside broke a six-game losing streak and improved to 3-11 overall, 1-3 in the Big West…Jackson increased her career point total to 937 as she closes in on becoming the 14th Matador to score 1,000 in a CSUN uniform…Saturday marked the 68th time that CSUN and UCR played women’s basketball with the Highlanders leading the all-time series 35-33.

Up Next

CSUN (4-10, 3-1 Big West) travels to UC Davis (5-8, 1-2 Big West) Wednesday night. Coverage on ESPN+ begins at 6 p.m.

