July 12: Expansion of Eternal Valley, Louis Brathwaite Street Naming on Council Agenda

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet Tuesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. in open session to discuss expansion of Eternal Valley Memorial Park and street naming recognition for the late Louis Brathwaite.

Brathwaite, who died in 2001, served on the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board, was involved with the 1987 drive to create the city of Santa Clarita and went on to become a planning commissioner.

The council will meet in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Prior to the open public meeting the council will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. that will adjourn to a closed session to discuss price and terms for acquisition and disposal of property for the Dockweiler Drive Extension Project as well as other existing and anticipated litigation.

The is the last regular meeting before the city council goes on hiatus until Aug. 23.

Agendas of both meetings can be found below.

CITY OF SANTA CLARITA

CITY COUNCIL

SPECIAL MEETING

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

4:30 PM

City Council Chambers

23920 Valencia Blvd.

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS

Pursuant to Government Code section 54954.3 members of the public are afforded one minute (with double the time allotted to non-English speakers using a translator) to address the legislative body concerning any item that has been described in the special meeting agenda.

CLOSED SESSION

CONFERENCE WITH REAL PROPERTY NEGOTIATORS

Government Code Section 54956.8

Property: Assessor’s Parcel Nos. 2833-004-087 and 097, 2833-005-0011, 0012, 0013 and 0014 and Lyons Avenue within the boundaries of those listed APNs

Negotiating Parties: Laurene Weste and County of Los Angeles City’s Authorized Negotiator: Kevin G. Ennis, Special Counsel and Ken Striplin, City Manager

Under Negotiation: Price and Terms for Acquisition and Disposal of Property for Dockweiler Drive Extension Project

CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – EXISTING LITIGATION

Government Code Section 54956.9(d)(1) – two matters

Name of case: Michael Cruz et al. v. City of Santa Clarita

LASC Case No. 21STCV47451

Case Name: Sand Canyon Management, L.P. et al. v. City of Santa Clarita et al.

United States District Court Case No. 2:21-cv-08388-DSF-RAO

CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – ANTICIPATED LITIGATION

Initiation of litigation pursuant to Government Code Section 54956.9(d)(4) – one matter

RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – TO BE HELD IN THE CARL BOYER ROOM

RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION

CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT

ADJOURN

CITY OF SANTA CLARITA

CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR MEETING

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

6 p.m.

City Council Chambers

23920 Valencia Blvd.

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

AGENDA

Joint Meeting with

Board of Library Trustees

How to Address the City Council

Pursuant to Government Code section 54954.3 members of the public are afforded the opportunities to address the City Council. You may address the Council once per meeting during Public Participation on any matter within the Council’s jurisdiction that is not listed on the agenda. Public Participation speaker’s cards must be submitted to the City Clerk BEFORE this portion of the meeting begins. To address the Council regarding an item on the agenda, please fill out a speaker’s card and submit it to the City Clerk BEFORE the Mayor announces the item.

Each person addressing the Council is given three minutes to speak (with double the time allotted to non-English speakers using a translator) indicated by a colored light system on the Council dais. If you wish to provide information to the Council, please present the City Clerk with 10 copies. Otherwise, your materials will simply be added to the official record. Please note use of City Council Chamber technology equipment to present electronic material during meetings is not allowed.

______________________________________________________________________________

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office, (661) 255-4391. Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the City to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. (28CFR 35.102-35.104 ADA Title II) Pursuant to Government Code 54957.5 any writings or documents distributed to a majority of the members of the City Council regarding any open session item on this agenda will be made available for public inspection in the City Clerk’s Office located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Suite 120, during normal business hours. View public meeting agendas here, inclusive of all attachments and reading file material.

INVOCATION

Gibbs

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

FLAG SALUTE

EXECUTIVE MEETING

This time has been set aside for Councilmembers to review the agenda and obtain any further information that may be needed. Council will also discuss each individual item during the course of the meeting with the exception of the Consent Calendar, which may be approved in its entirety by one motion, unless there is a request to pull an item for discussion. No action will be taken on public agenda items during the Executive Meeting.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS

Statewide Awards for Streets Projects

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

This time has been set aside for the public to address the City Council on items NOT listed on the agenda. The City Council will not act upon these items at this meeting other than to review and/or provide direction to staff. All speakers must submit a speaker’s card to the City Clerk PRIOR to the beginning of this portion of the meeting. Thirty minutes are allotted for public input at this time. The FIRST TEN people to submit a speaker card prior to the beginning of Public Participation will be heard.

STAFF COMMENTS

COMMITTEE REPORTS/COUNCILMEMBER COMMENTS

PUBLIC HEARINGS

1. PROPOSED EXPANSION OF ETERNAL VALLEY MEMORIAL PARK –

Ridgeline Alteration Permit, Hillside Development Review, Architectural Design Review, Development Review, and Initial Study for the proposed expansion of Eternal Valley Memorial Park.

RECOMMENDED ACTION:

City Council:

1. Conduct the public hearing.

2. Adopt a resolution for a Mitigated Negative Declaration and approving Master Case 20-231, consisting of Ridgeline Alteration Permit 20-001, Hillside Development Review (4)20-005, Development Review 21-015, Architectural Design Review 21-022, Oak Tree Permit (2)21-011, and Initial Study 20-007, to allow for the expansion

of the Eternal Valley Memorial Park, located at 23287 Sierra Highway (Assessor Parcel Numbers: 2827-008-057 and 2827-008-059) within the City of Santa Clarita, subject to the attached Conditions of Approval (Exhibit A).

NEW BUSINESS

2. LOUIS BRATHWAITE STREET NAME RECOGNITION – Direct staff to finalize an agreement with Greystar (GS Sand Canyon For Rent LLC) to name a future street after Louis Brathwaite.

RECOMMENDED ACTION:

City Council direct staff to negotiate and finalize an agreement with Greystar (GS Sand Canyon For Rent LLC), to name a public street within the Sand Canyon Plaza Mixed Used development after Louis Brathwaite.

CONSENT CALENDAR

All matters listed under the Consent Calendar are considered routine and will be enacted by one motion by the City Council. The items are not individually discussed by the City Council unless a request is made by a member of the public or the Council, in which case, the item(s) will be removed from the Consent Calendar and will be considered separately.

3. APPROVAL OF SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES – The minutes of the City Council are submitted for approval.

RECOMMENDED ACTION:

City Council approve the minutes of the June 28, 2022 Special Meeting.

4. APPROVAL OF REGULAR MEETING MINUTES – The minutes of the City

Council are submitted for approval.

RECOMMENDED ACTION:

City Council approve the minutes of the June 28, 2022 Regular Meeting.

5. CHECK REGISTER NO. 13 – Check Register No. 13 for the Period 05/20/22 through 06/02/22 and 06/09/22. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 05/23/22 through 06/03/22.

RECOMMENDED ACTION:

City Council approve and ratify for payment the demands presented in Check Register No. 13.

6. MITEL PHONE SYSTEM MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT CONTRACT – The City of Santa Clarita utilizes the Mitel Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone system as the primary means of communication between residents and staff. This item makes a recommendation to award a three-year contract for the maintenance and support required to keep the phone system functioning properly and efficiently.

RECOMMENDED ACTION:

City Council:

1. Award a three-year contract to IntelesysOne, Inc., in the amount of $72,206 plus a 10 percent contingency in the amount of $7,221, for a total amount not to exceed $79,427 for maintenance and support of the City’s Mitel Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone system.

2. Authorize the City Manager or designee to execute all contracts and associated documents, subject to City Attorney approval.

7. LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS FOR LMD ZONE 18 (TOWN CENTER) – Award landscape contract to American Heritage Landscape, to provide maintenance services for Landscape Maintenance District Zone 18 (Town Center) for an

amount not to exceed $563,966.

RECOMMENDED ACTION:

City Council:

1. Award a two-year contract to American Heritage Landscape, Inc., to provide landscape maintenance services for Landscape Maintenance District Zone 18, Valencia Town Center, for an annual base amount of $187,200, and approve up to an additional $94,783 annually in contract expenditure authority to allow the contractor

to perform as-needed repairs and/or replacements for a total contract amount not to exceed $563,966.

2. Authorize ongoing appropriations in the amount of $49,908 from Landscape Maintenance District Fund 357 to Account 3572439-516110, to support recurring landscape maintenance services expenditures associated with the recommended contract award.

3. Authorize the City Manager or designee to execute up to three additional, one-year renewal options beginning in year three, not to exceed the annual contract amount, inclusive of as-needed expenditure authority, plus an adjustment in compensation consistent with the appropriate Consumer Price Index, upon request of the contractor, and contingent upon the appropriation of funds by the City Council in the annual budget for such fiscal year.

4. Authorize the City Manager or designee to execute all contracts and associated documents, and modify the awards in the event impossibility of performance arises, and execute all documents subject to City Attorney approval.

8. AMENDMENT TO LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE SERVICES AGREEMENT

WITH AMERICAN HERITAGE LANDSCAPE – Approve four-month amendment to contract with American Heritage Landscape to provide landscape services for Landscape Maintenance District 27 (Circle J Ranch).

RECOMMENDED ACTION:

City Council:

1. Approve a four-month extension to the existing contract with American Heritage Landscape for recurring landscape maintenance services in Landscape Maintenance District 27 for $58,510. Inclusive of the existing $49,950 interim contract with American Heritage, the total amount of the amended contract will not exceed $108,450.

2. Authorize the City Manager or designee to execute all contracts and associated documents, and modify the awards in the event impossibility of performance arises, and execute all documents subject to City Attorney approval.

9. LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR LMD ZONE 32 (VISTA CANYON RANCH) – Award landscape contract to Stay Green, Inc., to provide maintenance services for Landscape Maintenance District Zone 32 (Vista Canyon Ranch).

RECOMMENDED ACTION:

City Council:

1. Award a two-year contract to Stay Green, Inc., to provide landscape maintenance services for Landscape Maintenance District Zone 32, Vista Canyon Ranch, Phase I, for an annual base amount of $12,000, and approve up to an additional $5,000 in additional expenditure authority to support as-needed repairs and/or replacements for a total not to exceed contract amount of $34,000.

2. Authorize ongoing appropriations from Landscape Maintenance District Fund 357 totaling $45,264, as identified in Attachment A, to support establishment of a base budget for Landscape Maintenance District Zone 32 inclusive of recurring landscape maintenance services expenditures associated with the recommended contract award.

3. Authorize the City Manager or designee to execute up to three additional, one-year renewal options beginning in year three, not to exceed the annual contract amount, inclusive of as-needed expenditure authority, plus an adjustment in compensation consistent with the appropriate Consumer Price Index, upon request of the contractor, and contingent upon the appropriation of funds by the City Council in the annual budget for such fiscal year.

4. Authorize the City Manager or designee to execute all contracts and associated documents, and modify the awards in the event impossibility of performance arises, and execute all documents subject to City Attorney approval.

10. SECOND READING OF MASTER CASE 22-027: PROPOSED AMENDMENTSTO THE UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT CODE – Second reading of an ordinance to update the City’s Unified Development Code. Proposed amendments relate to design standards, land use types, procedures, and consistency with other documents and are designed to provide enhanced clarity and accessibility to the code.

RECOMMENDED ACTION:

City Council waive reading of the text; consent to read by title only, as listed on the agenda; and adopt an ordinance entitled, “AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SANTA CLARITA, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING MASTER CASE 22-027, CONSISTING OF UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT CODE AMENDMENT 22-001 AMENDING THE UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT CODE, AS SHOWN IN EXHIBIT A.”

11. CITY HALL RESTROOMS REMODEL, PHASE II, PROJECT M1037 – PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT – Phase II of the restrooms remodel at City Hall, which includes the removal and replacement of all ceramic tile, plumbing fixtures, countertops, partition doors and lighting.

RECOMMENDED ACTION:

City Council:

1. Approve the plans and specifications for the City Hall Restrooms Remodel, Phase II, Project M1037.

2. Award the construction contract to Cybertech Construction Company, Inc., in the amount of $393,221 and authorize a contingency in the amount of $39,322, for a total contract amount not to exceed $432,543.

3. Authorize the City Manager or designee to execute all documents, subject to City Attorney approval.

12. LANDSCAPE CONTRACT FOR VETERANS HISTORICAL PLAZA AND NEWHALL COMMUNITY CENTER – Award a two-year contract to Stay Green, Inc., to provide landscape maintenance services to Veterans Historical Plaza and the Newhall Community Center for an amount not to exceed $53,280.

RECOMMENDED ACTION:

City Council:

1. Award a two-year contract to Stay Green, Inc., to provide landscape maintenance services to the Veterans Historical Plaza and the Newhall Community Center for an annual base amount of $22,200, plus an additional $4,440 in annual contract expenditure authority to address unforeseen maintenance and repairs, for a total two year amount not to exceed $53,280.

2. Authorize ongoing appropriations from Areawide Fund 367 to expenditure account 3677303-516110 for $4,640 to support recurring landscape maintenance services.

3. Authorize the City Manager or designee to execute up to three additional, one-year renewal options beginning in year three, for an annual amount not to exceed $26,640 plus an adjustment in compensation consistent with the appropriate Consumer Price Index, upon request of the contractor, contingent upon the appropriation of funds by the City Council during the annual budget for such fiscal year.

4. Authorize the City Manager or designee to execute all contracts and associated documents, and modify the awards in the event impossibility of performance arises, and execute all documents subject to City Attorney approval.

13. 2020-21 CIRCULATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM, PROJECT C0064 PHASE IV – DESIGN CONTRACT – This action will fund the design of 2020-21 Circulation Improvement Program Phase IV, which will increase and improve traffic flow at the Valencia Boulevard/ McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard/Mall Entrance intersections.

RECOMMENDED ACTION:

City Council:

1. Award a design contract to Dokken Engineering for 2020-21 Circulation Improvement Program Phase IV, Project C0064 in the amount of $349,775 and authorize a contingency in the amount of $34,978, for a total contract amount not to exceed $384,753.

2. Authorize the City Manager or designee to execute all documents, subject to City Attorney approval.

14. WEST CREEK PARK INCLUSIVE PLAY AREA, PROJECT P4023 – CONTRACT AUTHORITY INCREASE – This project will install the City’s second inclusive play area at West Creek Park. This action will increase the expenditure

authority to add amenities to the design and construction contract awarded by the City Council on July 13, 2021.

RECOMMENDED ACTION:

City Council:

1. Approve a contract authority increase with Landscape Structures, Inc., in the amount of $670,274 for a total contract amount not to exceed $1,670,274, for enhancements to the design and construction of an inclusive play area at West Creek Park.

2. Appropriate one-time funds in the amount of $200,000 from the Community Development Block Grant Fund (Fund 203) to expenditure account P4023203-516101.

3. Authorize the City Manager or designee to execute all documents, subject to City Attorney approval.

15. RENEWAL OF DARK FIBER MASTER LICENSE AGREEMENT – This agreement will authorize the City of Santa Clarita to continue leasing two dark fiber strands from Crown Castle Fiber LLC, to connect Santa Clarita to Downtown Los Angeles. This connection presently provides the City’s primary Internet connection as well as lit transport service to CalArts in addition to ISP’s using this connection to serve the business community. Additionally, this connection is paramount to the success of future ISP’s that choose to expand Internet service to Santa Clarita businesses.

RECOMMENDED ACTION:

City Council:

1. Award a five-year contract to Crown Castle Fiber LLC, in the amount of $300,000, for the City to lease two dark fiber strands from the City of Santa Clarita to Downtown Los Angeles.

2. Authorize the City Manager or designee to execute all contracts and associated documents, including up to three additional one-year renewal options beginning in year six, not to exceed $70,000 per annum, for continued lease of dark fiber strands, subject to City Attorney approval.

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

This time has been set aside for any speakers that have turned in speaker cards and were not heard in the first 30 minutes allotted to address the City Council on items that are NOT on the agenda. Speaker cards may not be submitted relating to any items listed on the agenda.

STAFF COMMENTS

ADJOURNMENT

FUTURE MEETINGS

The next regular meeting of the City Council will be held Aug. 23, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 1st floor of City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA.

