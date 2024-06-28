July 15: Filing Period Opens for City Council Election

The city of Santa Clarita 2024 General Municipal Election, consolidated with the Los Angeles County Presidential General Election, will be held on Nov. 5. This will be the first by-district election in the city, with two district seats up for election.

Registered voters in the city of Santa Clarita District 1 and District 3 will have the opportunity to vote for one councilmember who resides in their district for a four-year term.

To find out which district you reside in and to learn more about the switch to district voting, please visit SantaClarita.gov/DistrictElections.

There is no incumbent eligible to run in the November election in District 1. Incumbent Councilmember Jason Gibbs is eligible to run in District 3.

The filing period for local residents living in District 1 and District 3 who are interested in running in the 2024 Santa Clarita City Council election will open Monday, July 15 and close Friday, Aug. 9.

In the event that an eligible incumbent councilmember does not file by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, the filing period for all non-incumbent candidates within that same district will be extended to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Prospective City Council candidates must secure the signatures of a minimum of 20, but no more than 30 registered city of Santa Clarita voters within the district they are running prior to filing nomination documents. Each candidate is also required to file a Statement of Economic Interests, disclosing investments and interests in real property at the time the nomination paper is returned for filing. There is no charge for filing nomination documents.

For a fee, candidates may also prepare a statement to be included in the Official Sample Ballot which is mailed to voters by Los Angeles County. Statements may include the candidate’s name, age, occupation and brief description of no more than 200 words stating their education and qualifications. The estimated fees range from $600 to $2,800 depending on district, language, statement length and formatting chosen by the candidate. The fees are approximated by the Elections Official and due when nomination documents are filed.

Nomination documents will be made available by appointment beginning July 15, the start of the nomination period, in the City Clerk’s Office, at City Hall, Suite 120, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Election office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except during holidays. Prospective candidates should call the City Clerk’s Office at (661) 255-4391 to schedule appointments to obtain and to return materials for candidacy.

Anyone wishing to lend their signature to a potential candidate’s nomination paper must be a registered voter residing within the same district the candidate is running in, at the time the nomination paper is signed. Each eligible voter may nominate only one prospective candidate.

District 1 and District 3 top vote-getters are expected to be sworn into office on Dec. 10, prior to the regularly-scheduled City Council meeting.

For more information on the 2024 General Municipal Election, including results of past City Council elections, please visit SantaClarita.gov/City-Clerk/Elections/ or contact the City Clerk at (661) 255-4391.

