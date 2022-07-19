July 20: Cuban Night at Canyon Country Farmer’s Market

The Canyon Country Farmer’s Market will celebrate Cuban Night, a free fun family event on Wednesday, July 20.

In conjunction with Miami Cafe and local dance group Rueda In The Park Santa Clarita, the farmer’s market will host Cuban Night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. .

The event will feature Cuban music and authentic Cuban food available for purchase. The free fun includes Cuban dancing demonstrations and free Cuban dancing lessons at 7 p.m.

Learn how to play Cuban dominos which is easy to learn and fun. Relax and enjoy the evening in the market or the adjacent park.

This event is being held in conjunction with the regular Canyon Country Farmer’s Market. All of the usual vendors, produce, ready to eat foods and fresh seafood will be available.

Canyon Country Farmer’s Market

Parking lot of the Canyon Country Community Center

18410 Sierra Highway,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

