1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
July 20: SCV Native Releases First Feature Film
| Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
homecoming crop

Steven Nassif, a native of the Santa Clarita Valley, wrote and directed “Homecoming” which will premiere at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Lumiere Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211.

“This is the premiere of an independent feature film I shot in Canyon Country with a total cast and crew of about 50 people,” Nassif said. It is his first feature film.

Doors to the free showing of the movie will open at 1:30 p.m. before the 2 p.m. showing.

“Please join us for the world premiere of our independent feature film, ‘Homecoming,’ a coming-of-age comedy filmed in Canyon Country,” Nassif said. “As someone born and raised in Canyon Country, it was a once in a lifetime experience to make a film in the neighborhood that I grew up in and I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

Nassif said the independent film will run 80 minutes and the showing will be followed by a short Q&A session with the director, assistant director and producer.

“We are so proud to share ‘Homecoming’ with the world. This film was a labor of love and if you are a sucker for coming-of-age comedies, you’ll surely enjoy it,” said the film’s producer, Ellis Senger.

To reserve a seat at the preimere visit https://partiful.com/e/Tnc9Hm6YyETRXYurgvUQ to RSVP. Seating is limited.

Homecoming poster

Steven Nassif, a native of the Santa Clarita Valley, wrote and directed "Homecoming" which will premiere at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Lumiere Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211.
Free Summer Sunset Concerts at Valencia Marketplace

Free Summer Sunset Concerts at Valencia Marketplace
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Valencia Marketplace’s annual free summer concerts will be held Friday evenings 6-8 p.m.
Aug. 2-4: Free Shakespeare ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’

Aug. 2-4: Free Shakespeare ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Santa Clarita Shakespeare will present a free production of the William Shakespeare comedy "All's Well That Ends Well" at the Newhall Family Theatre Aug. 2-4.
Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival at The MAIN

Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival at The MAIN
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will present the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival annual summer production which includes “An Evening of Absurdity” and “Papá está en la Atlántida” (“Our Dad is in Atlantis”).
‘Sagittarius Ponderosa’ Coming to The MAIN

‘Sagittarius Ponderosa’ Coming to The MAIN
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
Sagittarius Ponderosa, written by MJ Kaufman and directed by Skylar Reede, will begin its run at The MAIN beginning Aug. 23 to Sept. 1.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 20: SCV Native Releases First Feature Film
Steven Nassif, a native of the Santa Clarita Valley, wrote and directed "Homecoming" which will premiere at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Lumiere Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211.
July 20: SCV Native Releases First Feature Film
Newsom Signs AB 1955 SAFETY Act to Protect Rights of LGBTQ+ Students
Following outcry from LGBTQ+ students and families whose local districts enacted “forced outing” policies over the past year, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today celebrated the signage of AB 1955: Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth Act (SAFETY Act) into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Newsom Signs AB 1955 SAFETY Act to Protect Rights of LGBTQ+ Students
Salvation Army Opens Registration for School Backpack Giveaway
As families across the country prepare for the upcoming school year, The Salvation Army in Santa Clarita has announced its continued partnership with the Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association to provide school backpacks to families in need.
Salvation Army Opens Registration for School Backpack Giveaway
July 26: SCVi Hosts Ice Cream Social for Families
SCVi, a TK-12 tuition-free public charter school in Castaic has announced an Ice Cream Social event on Friday, July 26, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the school campus.
July 26: SCVi Hosts Ice Cream Social for Families
Supes Approve Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance
On Tuesday, July 16, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance, which will provide free legal representation to eligible tenants facing eviction in unincorporated Los Angeles County beginning in January of 2025.
Supes Approve Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance
WiSH Webinar Series Expands for College Bound Students, Families
The WiSH Education Foundation, which benefits students in the William S. Hart Union School District, has announced that its Wednesday Webinar series for the coming '24-'25 school year is being expanded to eight webinars.
WiSH Webinar Series Expands for College Bound Students, Families
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Mayo
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Mayo
Aug. 3: ‘Evening of Elegance’ Fundraising Gala to Benefit Mission Opera
Mission Opera has announced the fundraising gala, "An Evening of Elegance," will be held Saturday, Aug 3.
Aug. 3: ‘Evening of Elegance’ Fundraising Gala to Benefit Mission Opera
July 18: The SENSES Games in Old Town Newhall
The SENSES Block Party on Thursday, July 18 will feature the theme "The SENSES Games."
July 18: The SENSES Games in Old Town Newhall
Nest Healing Art Studio Looks to Expand
The Nest Healing Art Studio at ARTree in Old Town Newhall is a free community workshop consisting of an hour of mindful, judgement free, art-making.
Nest Healing Art Studio Looks to Expand
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Registration Now Open for Annual River Rally Cleanup
Registration for the 29th annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo is officially open. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River, one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.
Registration Now Open for Annual River Rally Cleanup
Sept. 28: SCAA Hosting 34th Annual Art Classic
Don’t miss the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s annual Art Classic Gala - the largest celebration of fine arts in the Santa Clarita Valley - Sept. 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at The Center.
Sept. 28: SCAA Hosting 34th Annual Art Classic
CSUN Honors Mother’s Sacrifices with New Scholarship
Jhoanna Serrano left the Philippines for the United States at just 18 years old, hoping to give her then-2-year-old daughter, Jean Pauline, a better future.
CSUN Honors Mother’s Sacrifices with New Scholarship
TMU School of Music Sends Chorale on Texas Tour
The Master’s University Chorale, one of the school’s marquee music performance ensembles, toured through Texas this summer.
TMU School of Music Sends Chorale on Texas Tour
Saugus High Music Club Clothes for Cash Campaign Continues
Saugus High School Instrumental Music Booster Club is inviting the community to help those in need with its Clothes for Cash continues Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saugus High Music Club Clothes for Cash Campaign Continues
Princess Cruises’ Pizza Party Sets New Guinness World Record
In celebration of a new partnership with Chef Tony Gemignani, the 13-time World Pizza Champion and the undisputed greatest pizza maker in modern history, Princess Cruises, recognized for the Best Pizza at Sea, established a new Guinness World Records Title Monday for “World’s Largest Pizza Party” at multiple venues aboard its fleet of Love Boats with hungry guests devouring more than 60,000 slices of fresh-from-the-oven pizza prepared by the line’s master chefs.
Princess Cruises’ Pizza Party Sets New Guinness World Record
GSAC Ushers In New Era
The GSAC has announced several changes that go beyond the new schools that have joined the conference.
GSAC Ushers In New Era
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 15 - Sunday, July 21.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll
Santa Clarita consistently earns recognition as one of the best places to live in the nation, boasting a high quality of life, strong safety record and a business-friendly atmosphere.
Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll
Local Congregation Urges Protection from Chiquita Canyon Landfill
During its annual business meeting in June, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Clarita passed a resolution regarding Chiquita Canyon Landfill.  
Local Congregation Urges Protection from Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
