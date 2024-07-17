July 20: SCV Native Releases First Feature Film

Steven Nassif, a native of the Santa Clarita Valley, wrote and directed “Homecoming” which will premiere at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Lumiere Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211.

“This is the premiere of an independent feature film I shot in Canyon Country with a total cast and crew of about 50 people,” Nassif said. It is his first feature film.

Doors to the free showing of the movie will open at 1:30 p.m. before the 2 p.m. showing.

“Please join us for the world premiere of our independent feature film, ‘Homecoming,’ a coming-of-age comedy filmed in Canyon Country,” Nassif said. “As someone born and raised in Canyon Country, it was a once in a lifetime experience to make a film in the neighborhood that I grew up in and I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

Nassif said the independent film will run 80 minutes and the showing will be followed by a short Q&A session with the director, assistant director and producer.

“We are so proud to share ‘Homecoming’ with the world. This film was a labor of love and if you are a sucker for coming-of-age comedies, you’ll surely enjoy it,” said the film’s producer, Ellis Senger.

To reserve a seat at the preimere visit https://partiful.com/e/Tnc9Hm6YyETRXYurgvUQ to RSVP. Seating is limited.

