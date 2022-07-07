Hazardous Waste-1crop

July 23: Free Drive-thru Hazardous Waste/E-Waste at Via Princessa Station

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jul 7, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will take place at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station at 19201 Via Princessa.

The Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event is a safe and free opportunity for residents to dispose of their hazardous household and electronic waste (e-waste), including antifreeze, paint, paint thinner, turpentine, motor oil, oil filters, brake fluid, cleaners with acid or lye, pool chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides, household batteries or car batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, cathode-ray tubes televisions and other miscellaneous electronics such as cell phones, printers and stereos. Needles or sharps (in a sharps container or a sturdy box labeled “sharps”) and unwanted or expired prescriptions may also be disposed of.

In preparation for the event, waste items should be packed in a sturdy box, preferably in their original labeled container, in the trunk of the participant’s vehicle. Participants should be prepared to leave any containers or boxes at the collection site and must remain in their vehicle while trained staff removes the hazardous waste from the vehicle’s trunk.

Items not eligible for disposal include:

–Ammunition, radioactive materials and explosives

–Controlled substances and biohazardous waste

–“White goods” including refrigerators, water heaters and other similar domestic appliances

–Waste from businesses

All Los Angeles County residents are welcome to attend the Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Collection event. Reservations are not needed to participate. A transportation limit of 125 pounds or 15 gallons per vehicle is enforced. Attendees must remain in their vehicles and event staff will only remove waste from a vehicle’s trunk or pick-up bed.

In partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, this drive-thru event is sponsored by the county of Los Angeles and organized by the Department of Public Works and the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County.

For more information about the Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Collection Event and additional household hazardous waste permanent collection centers, visit Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste or call (888)CLEAN LA.

Visit Green Santa Clarita to learn more about upcoming green events.

Hazardous Waste-1

