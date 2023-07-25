agua fire

Multiple Fires Break Out in SCV, Largest is Agua Fire

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023

By Press Release

A brush fire that broke out near near Soledad Canyon and Agua Dulce Canyon Roads in Agua Dulce around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday has grown to 100 acres according to the latest reports from Angeles National Forest officials at 3:17 p.m.

The Agua Fire is burning in medium to heavy brush and Los Angeles County Fire is battling the flames on the ground and from the air.

A nearby RV park has been evacuated according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Soledad Canyon Road in Agua Dulce is closed to through traffic.

Two other fires broke out in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, one in the Newhall Pass as a result of a two-car crash and another along the tracks of the Antelope Valley Metrolink line near Jake’s Way in Canyon Country. The tracks remain closed between the Santa Clarita Station and Via Princessa Station.

Update: 3:45 p.m. Units on scene are making good process slowing the Agua Fire according to the L.A. County Fire Department. Fire retardant has been dropped as well as numerous water drops from helicopters.

Two other small fires also broke out on Tuesday afternoon:

The Victor Fire broke out at 3:30 p.m. near Sierra Highway and Needham Ranch Road in Newhall.

A three acre fire was reported in the 27000 block of Oak Springs Canyon Road in Sand Canyon at around 4 p.m.

