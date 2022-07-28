July 31: Quickstart Your Kayak Workshop at Castaic Lake

The Quickstart Your Kayak workshop will be held Sunday, July 31, at 9 a.m. and taught by Anthea Raymond at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area.

The workshop is a brief introduction to paddling a kayak. Students are presented with basic information on dressing and paddle safely as well as potential hazards and simple rescues.

A minimal paddle skill set is presented and practiced, allowing students to safely and comfortably maneuver on still water.

All personal kayaks will need to pass an invasive species inspection prior to launching on the day of class. Any quagga inspection questions can be directed to the Castaic Lake Park office at (661) 257-4050.

The Castaic Lake State Recreation Area is located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic, CA 91384.

To register online for this and other classes visit the Los Angeles County summer classes website.

The fee for this class is $42.

