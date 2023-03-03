Castaic Lake is Hiring Cashier-Clerks

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Castaic Lake State Recreation Area is hiring for cashier-clerk positions. Application filing will be held for one week and begins Friday, March 3 and will close on Thursday, March 9.

To apply visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lacounty/jobs/3909716/cashier-clerk-north-county?keywords=cashier&pagetype=promotionalJobs.

The cashier-clerk position at Castaic Lake will pay $15.50 hourly. Part time and full time positions available. The work week may include evenings, weekends and holidays.

Essential Job Functions

Receives payments and fees at a cashier’s window, booth or by mail, verifying amounts, checking for counterfeit money and unacceptable checks, making change, and issuing receipts.

Keeps records of monies and valuables collected and disbursed by window cashiers such as cash and receipts control books and ledgers, records of refunds, collection accounts, personal property, valuables, etc.

Lists, totals, and balances daily collections, segregating and endorsing checks and warrants.

Prepares, issues, and checks receipts, transmittal and withdrawal format deposit slips, ledger sheets, journal vouchers, etc.

Prepares monies for deposit.

Answers routine inquiries concerning charges and collections by letters, telephone, and in person.

Operates office machines and equipment, and types and prepares forms as necessary.

Opens and sorts mail, verifies amounts of remittances enclosed and transmits them to the section concerned.

No training or experience is required.

Age: At least 16 years of age by time of appointment.

Light physical effort which may include occasional light lifting to a 10 pound limit, and some bending, stooping or squatting. Considerable walking may be involved.

All minors under the age of 18 must have a work permit at time of appointment.

Civil Service Exam

An exam will be conducted to fill this position.

This examination will consist of a written exam weighted 100%.

This will be a multiple choice test that covers cashiering, filing, name and number matching and public contact and communication.

Per Civil Service Rule 7.19, the written test is not reviewable by candidates.

Candidates applying to both cashier-clerk exams (D1251P & D1251Q North County) will only be required to take the multiple choice exam once; the score will be used for both exams.

Candidates must achieve a passing score of 70% or higher on the examination in order to be placed on the eligible list.

Once your application has been reviewed and accepted and you will be invited by email to attend one of the exam locations to be determined.

Test scores cannot be given over the telephone.

You will receive an email invitation to schedule an appointment to take the written test. You must schedule an appointment. Those without an appointment will not be admitted to the testing site.

The written test for Cashier Clerk, North County (Castaic Lake) will be held Sunday, March 19 at the following location:

Castaic Sports Complex, Community Room

31230 N. Castaic Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

The names of candidates receiving a passing grade in the examination will be placed on the eligible list for a period of 12 months. The eligible list will be used to fill primarily recurrent hourly vacancies at Los Angeles North County Regional facilities.

Application Info

Applications must be filed on-line via the governmentjobs.com website. Applications and resumes submitted by U.S. mail, e-mail, third party websites (i.e. Indeed.com, etc.), fax, or in-person will not be accepted.

Go to http://governmentjobs.com/careers/lacounty and search for “Cashier Clerk”, click on the title of the bulletin you are applying to, then click the green “Apply” button.

We must receive your application by 5:00 p.m., Pacific Time, on the last day of filing.

Plan to submit your online application well in advance of March 9, 2023 before 5:00 p.m. PT, deadline as you may be required to verify your email address. This only needs to be done once per email address, and if you already have a job seeker account on governmentjobs.com/careers/lacounty, you can verify at any time by logging in and following the prompts. This is to enhance the security of your online application and to ensure you do not enter an incorrect email address.

Fill out your application completely. The acceptance of your application depends on whether you have clearly shown that you meet the listed Requirements as listed on this job posting. Provide any relevant job experience in the spaces provided so we can evaluate your qualifications for the job. For each job held, give the name and address of your employer, your job title, beginning and ending dates, number of hours worked per week, and description of work performed. If your application is incomplete, it will be rejected.

