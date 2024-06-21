July 4: Independence Day Classic

Join Santa Clarita’s oldest and largest running event, the 40th annual Independence Day Classic, Thursday July 4, from 7 a.m.- 10 a.m. at Newhall Memorial Park, 24933 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

Races include the 5K, 10K, 15K Challenge, Kids K and new for 2024, the 1-mile Senior Walk. Entry fee includes a tech shirt (except Kids K), finisher’s medal, free digital photos and a post-race shaved ice. Overall awards for 5K, 10K and 15K, 5K and 10K team and age group awards.

Online registration is available through Monday, July 3 at noon.

Registration begins at $10 for the KidsK and up to $60 for the 15K challenge.

Packet pickup and in-person registration, if not sold out, is available from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 6 a.m.- 6:45 a.m. for the 10k and 6 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. for the 5K July 4 at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita, 24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

Look for the inflatable arch.

For more information and to register visit the Independence Day Classic website.

