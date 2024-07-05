July 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host ‘Masquerade’ Square Dance

|
|
|
July 5
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
Friday, Jul 5, 2024
Thursday, Jul 4, 2024
Thursday, Jul 4, 2024
Tuesday, Jul 2, 2024
Tuesday, Jul 2, 2024
