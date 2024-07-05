July 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host ‘Masquerade’ Square Dance

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club is hosting and Black and White Masquerade square dance 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.

The dance will be held at the Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The cost is $10 per person. Free refreshments will be served.

Themed costumes are encouraged to “hide your identity behind the mask.”

Casual dress is always welcome as well.

Social square dancing and leading line dancing with Dale Hoppers.

The Sierra Hillbillies is a social square dance club, all are welcome.

For more information, call (661) 262-9525, email hillbillies.pres@gmail.com or visit www.sierrahillbillies.org.

