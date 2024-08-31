Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Auditions

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is holding auditions in advance of its upcoming 25th anniversary season.

To celebrate 25 years of bringing fine choral music to the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale will present beloved favorites of the Master Chorale at concerts to be held in December, March and June.

The Master Chorale invites all singers who would like to audition to be part of this historic season. Auditions will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

To sign up for an audition, please fill out the online form at scmasterchorale.org/auditions or contact the Chorale at (661) 383-1776.

Audition Requirements:

Come prepared to do a little vocalizing, a short sight-reading piece and an appropriate solo of your choice (art song or solo from a musical). Please bring three copies of your music. The Master Chorale will provide an accompanist.

High School students less than 18 years of age are encouraged to contact the chorale about the Intern Program, an opportunity for talented young musicians to sing with the Chorale for an entire season.

General Information:

Rehearsals are held Monday evenings beginning Sept. 23 from 7-9:30 p.m. at Valencia United Methodist Church. Attendance at all rehearsals is expected.

Attendance at dress rehearsals is required. All performances are at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through a yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. The Master Chorale performs works selected from a wide range of choral repertoire.

Santa Clarita Master Chorale 25th Anniversary Season

All concerts will be held at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Silver Bell Jubilee

Sunday, Dec. 8 4 p.m.

Silver Serenade

Sunday, March 9, 2025 4 p.m.

Silver Celebration

Sunday, June 8, 2025 4 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale. Discounts available for season package. Visit SCMasterChorale.org.

For more information on the Master Chorale’s 25th anniversary season, please visit SCMasterChorale.org.

