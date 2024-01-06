Jun 9: Saugus Union Considers Library Honor for Dominic Blackwell

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Jan. 9, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by the open public session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Among the items on the agenda is to approve naming a corner of the new library at Skyblue Mesa Elementary School after former student Dominic Blackwell, one of two students who was killed in the Saugus High School shooting in November 2019.

You may join the meeting online via Zoom Webinar.

To connect by computer (video or audio):

https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/81913917719

Webinar ID: 819 1391 7719

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online, visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=27010.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

