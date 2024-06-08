June 13: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m. to consider school board business including approval of district contracts and retirement recognition for district employees. A closed session will be held at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Avenue in Valencia.

Items on the agenda include:

Adopting a resolution regarding concerns about the Chiquitia Canyon Landfill. The resolution reads in part: “In accordance with the District’s mission to advance the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners and provide a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment, the Board urges the Operator and Task Force to, without further delay, implement appropriate mitigation measures to eliminate or reduce the odor emanating from the Landfill and its ongoing impacts on the District’s community. The Board commits that the District will continue to take appropriate measures to address impacts on the District’s school sites.”

The board will also hold a “Public Hearing to Present the 2024-2025 Budget with 2023-2024 Estimated Actuals.”

See the full board meeting agenda here.

