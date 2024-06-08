header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 7
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
June 13: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
| Friday, Jun 7, 2024
Castaic Union School District

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m. to consider school board business including approval of district contracts and retirement recognition for district employees. A closed session will be held at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Avenue in Valencia.

Items on the agenda include:

Adopting a resolution regarding concerns about the Chiquitia Canyon Landfill. The resolution reads in part: “In accordance with the District’s mission to advance the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners and provide a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment, the Board urges the Operator and Task Force to, without further delay, implement appropriate mitigation measures to eliminate or reduce the odor emanating from the Landfill and its ongoing impacts on the District’s community. The Board commits that the District will continue to take appropriate measures to address impacts on the District’s school sites.”

The board will also hold a “Public Hearing to Present the 2024-2025 Budget with 2023-2024 Estimated Actuals.”

See the full board meeting agenda here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

June 13: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting

June 13: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
Friday, Jun 7, 2024
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m. to consider school board business including approval of district contracts and retirement recognition for district employees.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Appoints New Assistant Superintendent, Principal

Hart District Appoints New Assistant Superintendent, Principal
Thursday, Jun 6, 2024
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Tara Brown as the new Assistant Superintendent of Student Services. Brown was selected to fill the opening created by the retirement of Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter.
FULL STORY...

Hart School District Names Mike Vierra Interim Superintendent

Hart School District Names Mike Vierra Interim Superintendent
Thursday, Jun 6, 2024
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted to appoint Mike Vierra, Ph.D, as the interim superintendent of the district.
FULL STORY...

“Sun Bucks” Meal Program To Expand Summer Access Of Universal Meals For California’s Students

“Sun Bucks” Meal Program To Expand Summer Access Of Universal Meals For California’s Students
Wednesday, Jun 5, 2024
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today commended the launch of SUN Bucks, a new federally funded food program designed to ensure that qualified children have consistent access to adequate nutrition, is now available for the summer.".
FULL STORY...

June 4: Saugus Union District Regular Board Meeting

June 4: Saugus Union District Regular Board Meeting
Monday, Jun 3, 2024
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 4, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 12: COC Board Holds Business Meeting, Tentative Budget Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, May 8, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4:15 p.m.
June 12: COC Board Holds Business Meeting, Tentative Budget Workshop
June 13: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m. to consider school board business including approval of district contracts and retirement recognition for district employees.
June 13: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
June 14: SCV Fourth of July Parade Deadline for Entries
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee is seeking entries for the 92nd Annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.
June 14: SCV Fourth of July Parade Deadline for Entries
Public Health Sees Small Increase in COVID-19 Infections, New Variants
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid becoming ill with COVID-19 as data shows small increases in the number of reported COVID-19 cases, virus concentrations in wastewater and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests for the past four weeks.
Public Health Sees Small Increase in COVID-19 Infections, New Variants
Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Scholarship Presentation Awards Night
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley awarded $12,000 in scholarships and awards at their annual Awards Ceremony held May 8.
Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Scholarship Presentation Awards Night
Fonda Wilson Named Women’s Basketball Coach at TMU
Fonda Wilson will become the new women's basketball coach at The Master's University.
Fonda Wilson Named Women’s Basketball Coach at TMU
Two SCV Residents Reappointed to State Boards
Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced the reappointment of two Santa Clarita Valley residents to state board positions.
Two SCV Residents Reappointed to State Boards
Green Santa Clarita Reminds SCV ‘It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody’
Green Santa Clarita reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody.
Green Santa Clarita Reminds SCV ‘It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody’
June 11: City Council Holds Public Hearing on 2024-25 Budget
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 11 at 6 p.m. that includes a public hearing to consider the proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25 and the proposed Capital Improvement Program in the city of Santa Clarita.
June 11: City Council Holds Public Hearing on 2024-25 Budget
Today in SCV History (June 7)
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Pop-Up Museum Concept
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers.
Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Pop-Up Museum Concept
Online Retail Owners Devote Time, Resources to TMU
Carly Jean Los Angeles is an online clothing and lifestyle brand that sells primarily women’s attire to customers around the world.
Online Retail Owners Devote Time, Resources to TMU
Lifelong Tunnelers Bring Parking Lot Maintenance Franchise to SCV
It is always challenging to make a change from the status quo. The consistency of a career where all you have ever known has been one field of work can be comforting, but for many, there comes a time when people are looking to make a change.
Lifelong Tunnelers Bring Parking Lot Maintenance Franchise to SCV
Hart District Appoints New Assistant Superintendent, Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Tara Brown as the new Assistant Superintendent of Student Services. Brown was selected to fill the opening created by the retirement of Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter.
Hart District Appoints New Assistant Superintendent, Principal
Chiquita Canyon Landfill to Remain Open, Court Rules
A hearing in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on the lawsuit Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles was held on Wednesday, June 5. The court determined the Chiquita Canyon Landfill can remain open.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill to Remain Open, Court Rules
Bill Miranda | Beat the Heat with Santa Clarita Transit
As the days start to feel longer and warmer, summer adventures in Santa Clarita are on the horizon.
Bill Miranda | Beat the Heat with Santa Clarita Transit
LASD, LAPD Take Part in 2024 Special Olympics Torch Run
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department actively participated in the 38th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Thursday to benefit the Special Olympics Southern California
LASD, LAPD Take Part in 2024 Special Olympics Torch Run
June 22: City, L.A. County Partner for Free Tire Collection Event
The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Department of Public Works have partnered to offer a convenient and free option for residents to dispose of their used tires.
June 22: City, L.A. County Partner for Free Tire Collection Event
COC’s Jonah El-Farra Headed to Westminster University
College of the Canyons men's basketball standout Jonah El-Farra has announced his commitment to Westminster University as the next stop in his academic and athletic career. 
COC’s Jonah El-Farra Headed to Westminster University
Hart School District Names Mike Vierra Interim Superintendent
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted to appoint Mike Vierra, Ph.D, as the interim superintendent of the district.
Hart School District Names Mike Vierra Interim Superintendent
CSUN Summer Movie Fest Returns with All-Star Lineup
With warm weather finally here and Summer Term underway, many locals are looking forward to fun and relaxing summer activities.
CSUN Summer Movie Fest Returns with All-Star Lineup
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Hosts ‘Book Time at The Butte’
Calling all young readers! Take pride in reading this month with "Book Time at The Butte" at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum.
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Hosts ‘Book Time at The Butte’
Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Holding Two Summer Camps
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival, along with the city of Santa Clarita, will hold two summer camps for kids ages 8-17.
Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Holding Two Summer Camps
Secure Your REAL ID for Summer Travels
Nearly 17.6 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 140,096 from May 2024, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Secure Your REAL ID for Summer Travels
SCVNews.com