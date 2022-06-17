header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 17
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
June 15-July 31 High School Tennis Courts Open to the Public
| Friday, Jun 17, 2022

tennis courtscropGrab your tennis rackets and head to the tennis courts. The city of Santa Clarita in partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District and local high schools will encourage residents to bring their best swing to three different locations across the Santa Clarita Valley.

The following tennis courts will be open:

Canyon High School tennis courts will be open Monday through Friday 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hart High School tennis courts will be open Monday through Friday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saugus High School tennis courts will be open Monday through Friday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Valencia High School tennis courts are closed for resurfacing.

For any questions, please call (661) 250-3739

tennis courts
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

June 15-July 31 High School Tennis Courts Open to the Public

June 15-July 31 High School Tennis Courts Open to the Public
Friday, Jun 17, 2022
FULL STORY...

Newhall School District to Hire New Superintendent of Schools

Newhall School District to Hire New Superintendent of Schools
Friday, Jun 17, 2022
FULL STORY...

Hart District Names Two New Principals

Hart District Names Two New Principals
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
FULL STORY...

June 15: Hart District Special Meeting

June 15: Hart District Special Meeting
Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
FULL STORY...

Former Saugus School Board President Pleads No Contest to Grand Theft

Former Saugus School Board President Pleads No Contest to Grand Theft
Monday, Jun 13, 2022
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 17)
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
Today in SCV History (June 16)
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: