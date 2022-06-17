June 15-July 31 High School Tennis Courts Open to the Public

Grab your tennis rackets and head to the tennis courts. The city of Santa Clarita in partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District and local high schools will encourage residents to bring their best swing to three different locations across the Santa Clarita Valley.

The following tennis courts will be open:

Canyon High School tennis courts will be open Monday through Friday 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hart High School tennis courts will be open Monday through Friday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saugus High School tennis courts will be open Monday through Friday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Valencia High School tennis courts are closed for resurfacing.

For any questions, please call (661) 250-3739

