CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
Roll Call
FLAG SALUTE
COMMISSION SECRETARY ANNOUNCEMENT
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Minutes of Jun 6, 2023 6:00 PM
CONTINUED PUBLIC HEARING
1. Shadowbox Studios Project (Master Case 21-109)

The applicant is requesting approval for the development of a 1.3 million square-foot film and television studio campus.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. PC Memo – June 9, 2023
b. Applicant Outreach Summary
c. Public Comments
PUBLIC HEARINGS
2. Santa Clarita Commerce Center at Springbrook (Master Case 20-091)

The applicant, Covington Development Partners, LLC, is proposing four new industrial buildings, ranging 50 to 55 feet in height, on a graded site on the northeastern corner of Oak Ridge Drive and Railroad Avenue.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P23-10
b. Exhibit A – Draft Conditions of Approval
c. Aerial and Zoning Map
d. Site Plans
e. Civil Plan (STAMPED)
f. Elevations and Renderings
g. Preliminary Landscape Plan
h. Initial Study and Mitigated Negative Declaration (available in the Planning Commission Reading File)
i. Notice of Intent and Public Notice
j. IS-MND Comment Letters
PLANNING MANAGER’S REPORT
PLANNING COMMISSIONERS’ REPORT
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
ADJOURNMENT
CERTIFICATION