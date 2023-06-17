The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
On the agenda is a continued public hearing for the Shadowbox Studios project in Newhall and a public hearing for Santa Clarita Commerce Center at Springbrook.
The Santa Clarita Commerce Center project will propose four new industrial buildings, ranging 50 to 55 feet in height, on a graded site on the northeastern corner of Oak Ridge Drive and Railroad Avenue in Saugus.
View the Planning Commission agenda below.
A unanimous 5-0 vote of the Santa Clarita City Council has paved the way for the acquisition of William S. Hart Park in Newhall from the county of Los Angeles. Hart Park is the last county park remaining in the city limits of the city of Santa Clarita.
The Masters University Mustangs Men's Soccer team, 6-8-3 overall last season and 4-4-1 in conference play, will open at home with a scrimmage against Westcliff on Aug. 15 at 4 p.m., with the regular season home opener happening on Aug. 31 against Fresno Pacific.
Former School of Theater faculty and 1996 Herb Alpert Award in Arts recipient Suzan-Lori Parks experienced a full-circle moment when her play "Topdog/Underdog," which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play in 2002, won Best Revival of a Play at the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing’s 76th Tony Awards.
Emerging singer-songwriter Marie Wise-Hawkins, a former Santa Clarita Valley resident now living in Nashville, has released her third and final installment of her summer single trilogy, titled "Island Time."
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes almost a dozen new members to the chamber's membership rolls. The SCV Chamber membership includes members ranging from independently-owned businesses to multi-national corporations.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has released a statement on the passing of the state of California 2023-24 budget that includes funding for two of the bills she had passed during her first year in the Assembly.
Have you ever wanted to learn more about the amazing history of filming in the Santa Clarita Valley, including Placerita Canyon and Vasquez Rocks? Attend a fun, interactive and visual presentation with Vasquez Rocks Superintendent Sarah Brewer, "Hollywood's Backlot: History of Filming at Placerita Canyon, Vasquez Rocks and Beyond" on Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. at Placerita Canyon Nature Center.
Fourth of July is a time for celebration, but the city of Santa Clarita, County of Los Angeles and public safety officials are urging residents to engage in festivities responsibly and refrain from using illegal fireworks.
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of Santa Clarita youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
iLEAD Agua Dulce, a tuition-free public charter school serving grades TK – High School, this month has received a six-year re-accreditation from the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges and earned accreditation for its new International Baccalaureate program.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday that Holly Schroeder, president and chief executive officer, has submitted her resignation, which will be effective Sept. 15.
