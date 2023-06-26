June 27: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 27, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The agenda includes Cedarcreek Elementary School seeking to contract with Capturing Kids’ Hearts in an effort to address student engagement and increase academic learning for students.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

You may also join the meeting via Zoom Webinar.

To connect by computer via video or audio, click [here].

Webinar ID: 851 5881 1927

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

