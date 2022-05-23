Carousel Ranch fundraiser crop

June 5: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at MB2 Entertainment

Uploaded: , Monday, May 23, 2022

By Press Release

Visit newly opened MB2 Entertainment at the site of the former Mountasia on June 5 to support Carousel Ranch. Purchase a play card and a percentage of your purchase will benefit Carousel Ranch. Visit and have fun while donating to a worthwhile cause, the clients of Carousel Ranch and the equestrian therapy and vocational training programs.

MB2 Entertainment has fun for everyone including bowling, virtual reality, arcade games, laser tag, axe throwing, a golf simulator, mini golf, bumper boats and go karts, a full-service restaurant, a walk-up, grab-and-go counter and private party rooms for group celebrations.

Carousel Ranch’s mission is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. Through both our equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, we strive to create an atmosphere where every student can and will succeed, a place where therapy is disguised as fun.

MB2 Entertainment

21516 Golden Triangle Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

For information about MB2 Entertainment click here.

For more information about Carousel Ranch click here.

Carousel Ranch fundraiser

No Comments for : June 5: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at MB2 Entertainment


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 16 Productions

    Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 16 Productions

    38 mins ago
  • June 3: Celebration of Life for Charlotte Kleeman

    June 3: Celebration of Life for Charlotte Kleeman

    1 hour ago
  • COC Student Named Prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholar

    COC Student Named Prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholar

    3 hours ago
  • June 5: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at MB2 Entertainment

    June 5: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at MB2 Entertainment

    7 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (May 23)

    Today in SCV History (May 23)

    15 hours ago
  • May 24: City Council Meets to Authorize Garbage Collection Fee Increase

    May 24: City Council Meets to Authorize Garbage Collection Fee Increase

    1 day ago
  • Today in SCV History (May 22)

    Today in SCV History (May 22)

    2 days ago
  • Today in SCV History (May 21)

    Today in SCV History (May 21)

    3 days ago
  • Read Beyond the Beaten Path This Summer

    Read Beyond the Beaten Path This Summer

    3 days ago
  • May 22: Vigil of Prayer and Lament for a Hurting World at St. Stephen’s

    May 22: Vigil of Prayer and Lament for a Hurting World at St. Stephen’s

    3 days ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.