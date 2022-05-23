June 5: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at MB2 Entertainment

Uploaded: , Monday, May 23, 2022

By Press Release

Visit newly opened MB2 Entertainment at the site of the former Mountasia on June 5 to support Carousel Ranch. Purchase a play card and a percentage of your purchase will benefit Carousel Ranch. Visit and have fun while donating to a worthwhile cause, the clients of Carousel Ranch and the equestrian therapy and vocational training programs.

MB2 Entertainment has fun for everyone including bowling, virtual reality, arcade games, laser tag, axe throwing, a golf simulator, mini golf, bumper boats and go karts, a full-service restaurant, a walk-up, grab-and-go counter and private party rooms for group celebrations.

Carousel Ranch’s mission is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. Through both our equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, we strive to create an atmosphere where every student can and will succeed, a place where therapy is disguised as fun.

MB2 Entertainment

21516 Golden Triangle Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

For information about MB2 Entertainment click here.

For more information about Carousel Ranch click here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...