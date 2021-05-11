June 5: Virtual Bubbles and Bids Auction Benefiting Boys & Girls Club SCV

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley invites you to the 49th Annual Benefit Auction, Bubbles and Bids – Santa Clarita’s premier charitable event. Join us virtually on Saturday, June 5, to support programs for local youth who need us the most.

All the proceeds from this amazing event go directly to programs that create impact in the community by inspiring and enabling the next generation of leaders.

Dinner: 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Pre-Event: 6:45 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Live Event: 7:00 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

“As we look ahead, and start to come out of our bubbles, we hope you will join us in supporting Santa Clarita’s youth,” said Matt Nelson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “We kept programs and services going over the last year, meeting each challenge along the way. Our kids and teens need your help now more than ever. It’s going to take a village to heal our community. Let’s start with our kids online Saturday June 5th.”

Bubbles & Bids will feature an incredible Live and Silent auction that will be available through online bidding prior to the start of the event. A gourmet dinner will also be available for all Sponsors and ticket holders, from your choice of Wolf Creek or Salt Creek Grille.

Come dressed for the occasion!! Even from home, you can get into the spirit. Whether you dress up or wind down, the evening is all about supporting the kids. So let’s cheers to the future and raise those bids!! More information can be found at www.scvbgc.org/auction.

As we plan for our Summer Program, a huge job lies ahead. The ever-changing circumstances have had a devastating impact on Santa Clarita’s youth and their families, and we need to quickly get back on track to their great future. For kids, the Club will restore a feeling of safety that has been lost. As parents get back to work, they will need a safe and positive place for their children. Maybe most importantly, at the Club, kids and teens will get to be kids again: playing with friends, spending time with mentors and heroes, laughing, and healing. Your support will help us realize our goals for the 49th Annual Benefit Auction and we can’t do it without you!

Founded in 1968, the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is providing a second home, supporting academic success, and building leaders for local youth. Today, the organization is committed more than ever to ensure Club staff, members, families, and communities have the resources and support they need to navigate these uncertain times.

