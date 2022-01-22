L.A. County Animal Care & Control Offers Big Dog Adoption Discounts

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will teams up with Best Friends Animal Society to encourage county residents to “Live Large” with Adopt a Big Dog Special Discounts for large dogs through Jan. 31.

A disproportionate number of big dogs are among the thousands of healthy, adoptable dogs that don’t make it out of California’s animal shelters each year, simply because they don’t have a safe place to call home.

That’s why the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) and Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up for the “Live Large – Adopt a Big Dog” campaign now through Jan. 31 to rally residents to step up to adopt or foster dogs 35 lbs. or more.

Adoption fees are just $22 at all DACC animal care centers, which includes adoption, microchip, spay/neuter, and vaccinations. Please note additional fees may apply for items such as pet licensing.

“Opening your home to a large dog can be a rewarding experience,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “It is our hope that more people will consider these dogs that have so much love to give and add them to their families.”

Potential adopters can preview available dogs, as well as hours of operation and location information, at www.animalcare.lacounty.gov

All visits are by appointment only. Please click here to make an appointment.

“The goal of this campaign is to get 500 or more big dogs into homes in two weeks,” said Kaylee Hawkins, Pacific Region Director at Best Friends Animal Society. “Since it’s been hard to live large in the usual ways during this pandemic, our message is that a big dog can bring lots of love and fun into your life. Even if you live in a small space, there’s a big dog waiting in a shelter that can be perfect for you.”

Residents who are not able to commit to adoption can still make a huge lifesaving impact by temporarily opening their home to a foster dog through their local shelter, while the rescue or shelter helps to find a permanent adopter. Food, supplies, and medical treatment are provided free to foster homes by DACC.

Fostering allows dogs a chance to decompress in a quiet, stress-free environment. Their personalities bloom, and foster families are able to provide insight into the best permanent home for the dog. Persons interested in becoming temporary foster caregivers for animals should visit www.animalcare.lacounty.gov for more information.

