L.A. County Beaches Reopen for Active Use Only, No Lounging (Video)

Los Angeles County announced the re-opening of its beaches as of Wednesday for individual sports, exercise and similar physical activity. Permitted activities include walking, running, swimming and surfing.
Face coverings are required at all times on the beach and around other people, unless in the water, and the county urges everyone to keep at least six feet of physical distancing from other visitors. Once finished with an activity, all beachgoers are asked to head home.
For now, parking lots, piers, boardwalks and biking paths will remain closed. Sunbathing, group sports, large gatherings, beach chairs, coolers and umbrellas are not allowed to help ensure proper physical distancing. If anyone headed to the beach feels sick or lives with someone who is sick, they are being asked to stay home.
On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will begin reopening tennis and pickleball courts, equestrian centers, BMX bike areas, trap, and skeet/archery ranges, model airplanes and community gardens, based on Stage Two of the reopening plan for the County of Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with 851 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a seventh death reported at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to direct the Sheriff to immediately cease the closures of the Altadena and Marina del Rey stations, as recently announced by the Sheriff’s Department.
(CN) — The number of Americans receiving unemployment insurance benefits out-populates Australia. On top of the 25.3 million people currently receiving benefits, 2.98 million Americans brought their first claims last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.
After nearly eight weeks of auto dealership showrooms forced to close due to restrictive state and local orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, dealerships in the Valencia Auto Center reopened their doors on Friday, May 8.
Republican Mike Garcia said he's "ready to go to work" after apparently defeating Democratic opponent Christy Smith in Tuesday's Special Election for the 25th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
With a projected $10 million revenue loss for Santa Clarita, the City Council is sending a letter to Los Angeles County expressing opposition to any additional extensions of its safer-at-home order that expires Friday, which has kept people in quarantine and temporarily closed multiple businesses since March.
The Academy Foundation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday the 96 grant recipients of its 2020 FilmCraft and FilmWatch programs, including recipients of the emergency grant funds announced last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority to utilize Community Development Block Grant Program coronavirus response funds to create and administer the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
A Los Angeles Fire Department captain who resides in Saugus has been charged with crashing into a parked car and fleeing the scene, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Office workspaces where teleworking is not possible, outdoor museums and limited personal services such as car washes, dog-grooming and landscaping have been OK'd by state health officials for reopening as part of Stage 2.
Barbara Ferrer, public health director for Los Angeles County and 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued statements Tuesday afternoon clarifying earlier remarks from the Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the extension of Stay-at-Home orders.
Now that I wear scrubs and look like a healthcare professional in public, I get “thumbs up” and “thank you” all the time. Occasionally, someone will point at their skin and ask me how to treat their rash!
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber, has been appointed to the Small Business Working Group that will report to the Los Angeles Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce.
