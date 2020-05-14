L.A. County Beaches Reopen for Active Use Only, No Lounging (Video)

Los Angeles County announced the re-opening of its beaches as of Wednesday for individual sports, exercise and similar physical activity. Permitted activities include walking, running, swimming and surfing.

Face coverings are required at all times on the beach and around other people, unless in the water, and the county urges everyone to keep at least six feet of physical distancing from other visitors. Once finished with an activity, all beachgoers are asked to head home.

For now, parking lots, piers, boardwalks and biking paths will remain closed. Sunbathing, group sports, large gatherings, beach chairs, coolers and umbrellas are not allowed to help ensure proper physical distancing. If anyone headed to the beach feels sick or lives with someone who is sick, they are being asked to stay home.

Find beach rules here: beaches.lacounty.gov/la-county-beach-rules/.