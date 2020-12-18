header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 18
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Release Accessibility Study
| Friday, Dec 18, 2020

In the Americans with Disabilities Act’s 30th anniversary year, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture in collaboration with Claremont Graduate University’s Center for Business and Management of the Arts released a new report on Thursday that lays the groundwork for disability-led content in the creative sector.

Asking the question “who is responsible for ensuring access to art”, the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture in collaboration with CBMArts released “Accessibility and the Arts: Reconsidering the Role of the Artist,” supporting Arts and Culture’s mission to foster cultural equity and inclusion and make art accessible to everyone in LA County.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified underlying structural and systemic inequities,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis, and Supervisor to the First District. “For more than a century, the County of Los Angeles has invested meaningfully in arts and culture. However, more work is necessary to solidify gains made, advance equity, and increase access so that the creative sector benefits all residents—including people with disabilities. This new report in this moment in time will help us in our continued work to address and dismantle historical inequities in services, investments, and opportunities.”

Through interviews with disabled and non-disabled artists and art professionals, the report investigates the role of artists and the museums that exhibit their work in making artwork accessible to people with disabilities.

It is centered on accessibility in terms of visual or hearing disabilities, and on art that is experienced in museum settings.

This study was conducted by CBMArts’ Katrina Sullivan and Arts and Culture’s Bronwyn Mauldin, Director of Research and Evaluation. They found general agreement among those interviewed that ultimate accountability for making art accessible lies with the museums and galleries that present it.

The responsibility of artists is more contested terrain. While some believe that requiring artists to take responsibility for making their own work accessible could be a constraint on creativity, many non-disabled artists see it as an opportunity to rethink their work and their audiences, and explore new ways to share their ideas.

At the same time, disabled artists are passionate about continuing to break down barriers between their audience and their own works.

The ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities and requires auxiliary aids and accommodations to reduce barriers. Since its passage, the arts sector has worked to improve access for people with disabilities, including American Sign Language interpretation for live performances, low sensory performances, touch-friendly exhibits, and grants for artists with disabilities.

But more can be done. The report makes recommendations to the arts and culture sector, from artists to museums and galleries to educational institutions to policymakers and funders, on actions they can take to expand and normalize disability access to arts and culture, and the benefits this access offers.

“As an educational institution training future arts professionals, we recognize our responsibility to teach students how they can reduce barriers to access. Our partnership with the Department of Arts and Culture is critical to bringing the real world into our classrooms,” said Dr. Jonathan T. D. Neil, Director, CBMArts.

“Cultural equity, inclusion, antiracism, and accessibility are guiding principles at Arts and Culture, and are critical to the future of our field. We are expanding our responsiveness to accessibility and disability by investing the resources of our Research and Evaluation team in this landmark anniversary of the ADA,” said Kristin Sakoda, Director of the Department of Arts and Culture. “The goal is to catalyze more disability-forward dialogue and increase awareness on issues ranging from audience accessibility, to disability as identity, intersectionality, and disability artistry—and increase inclusion in arts and culture for all people of Los Angeles County.”

Accessibility and the Arts: Reconsidering the Role of the Artist on Arts and Culture’s website. The PDF of the report has been optimized for assistive technologies, and an audio version of the report is also available via SoundCloud.

There are also resources on accessibility at Arts and Culture’s Digital Resource Center.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

District Attorney Changes Course on Sentencing Enhancements

District Attorney Changes Course on Sentencing Enhancements
Friday, Dec 18, 2020
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced a change of course Friday, saying he’ll allow some exceptions to a recent directive limiting prosecutors from pursuing longer sentences for some violent criminals.
FULL STORY...

County Health Services to Vaccinate 10,000 Frontline Health Workers by New Year’s Eve

County Health Services to Vaccinate 10,000 Frontline Health Workers by New Year’s Eve
Friday, Dec 18, 2020
L.A. County Health Services embarked on a mass COVID-19 vaccination effort Friday that will result in 6,000 vaccinations by Christmas and 10,000 total vaccinations by Dec. 31 for its frontline healthcare workers at three County hospitals.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Release Accessibility Study

L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Release Accessibility Study
Friday, Dec 18, 2020
In the Americans with Disabilities Act’s 30th anniversary year, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture in collaboration with Claremont Graduate University’s Center for Business and Management of the Arts released a new report on Thursday that lays the groundwork for disability-led content in the creative sector.
FULL STORY...

County Health Officials: Public Access to Vaccine Remains Months Away

County Health Officials: Public Access to Vaccine Remains Months Away
Friday, Dec 18, 2020
Los Angeles County Public Health officials said Thursday that while the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Los Angeles County, they can’t confirm definitively the length of protection the vaccine offers, or when the vaccine will be available to the general public.
FULL STORY...

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo Bringing Total to 55; SCV Cases Top 13,000

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo Bringing Total to 55; SCV Cases Top 13,000
Thursday, Dec 17, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 102 new deaths, including 3 additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 14,418 new cases of COVID-19, including 13,090 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
District Attorney Changes Course on Sentencing Enhancements
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced a change of course Friday, saying he’ll allow some exceptions to a recent directive limiting prosecutors from pursuing longer sentences for some violent criminals.
District Attorney Changes Course on Sentencing Enhancements
Miranda Stresses Holiday Safety in First Mayoral Briefing
In his first COVID-19 briefing as mayor of Santa Clarita, Bill Miranda reiterated a clear message Friday to the community: Be safe this holiday season.
Miranda Stresses Holiday Safety in First Mayoral Briefing
County Health Services to Vaccinate 10,000 Frontline Health Workers by New Year’s Eve
L.A. County Health Services embarked on a mass COVID-19 vaccination effort Friday that will result in 6,000 vaccinations by Christmas and 10,000 total vaccinations by Dec. 31 for its frontline healthcare workers at three County hospitals.
County Health Services to Vaccinate 10,000 Frontline Health Workers by New Year’s Eve
L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Release Accessibility Study
In the Americans with Disabilities Act’s 30th anniversary year, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture in collaboration with Claremont Graduate University’s Center for Business and Management of the Arts released a new report on Thursday that lays the groundwork for disability-led content in the creative sector.
L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Release Accessibility Study
Wilk, CA Lawmakers Urge Congress to Include Nutrition Programs in New COVID Relief Deal
California senators, including Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, are urging Congress to include three key nutrition programs in the new coronavirus relief deal as food insecurity has increased across the country.
Wilk, CA Lawmakers Urge Congress to Include Nutrition Programs in New COVID Relief Deal
Thurmond Outlines Actions to Address Pandemic’s Impact on Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Thursday outlined actions, priorities and investments needed to address the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on students.
Thurmond Outlines Actions to Address Pandemic’s Impact on Students
Mini Grants to Address Equity Now Available to Educators
California school districts and charter schools can now apply for mini grants to address equity and opportunity gaps in student learning said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday.
Mini Grants to Address Equity Now Available to Educators
County Health Officials: Public Access to Vaccine Remains Months Away
Los Angeles County Public Health officials said Thursday that while the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Los Angeles County, they can’t confirm definitively the length of protection the vaccine offers, or when the vaccine will be available to the general public.
County Health Officials: Public Access to Vaccine Remains Months Away
Thurmond Announces Release of English Language Development Video Series
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Thursday the release of the Integrated and Designated English Language Development Video Series, a new tool designed to aid educators who support students learning English.
Thurmond Announces Release of English Language Development Video Series
Today in SCV History (Dec. 18)
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo Bringing Total to 55; SCV Cases Top 13,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 102 new deaths, including 3 additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 14,418 new cases of COVID-19, including 13,090 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo Bringing Total to 55; SCV Cases Top 13,000
California Launches ‘Mothers’ PSA Urging Families to Stay Home this Holiday Season
SACRAMENTO – With COVID-19 cases rising at an alarming pace and ICU beds at or nearing capacity statewide, the California Department of Public Health on Thursday launched the "Mothers" advertising campaign featuring real California moms urging people to stay home this holiday season.
California Launches ‘Mothers’ PSA Urging Families to Stay Home this Holiday Season
First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered at Henry Mayo
After Los Angeles County experienced its darkest day in coronavirus figures Wednesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials administered their first batch of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Thursday to the hospital’s frontline workers.
First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered at Henry Mayo
New Healing Center Opening in Santa Clarita
A Santa Clarita family opens a new healing center that will feature two very unique and exclusive “energy” pods, with a vision to help people heal themselves holistically.
New Healing Center Opening in Santa Clarita
Agua Dulce Fire Prompts State Route 14 Lane Closures
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a brush fire near the southbound side of State Route 14, south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, just after noon, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.
Agua Dulce Fire Prompts State Route 14 Lane Closures
Castaic Union Announces 2021 Board Officers, Representatives
Castaic School Board Members held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Monday, Dec. 14.
Castaic Union Announces 2021 Board Officers, Representatives
Taxpayers to Save Money After Hart District Refinances Bonds
The William S. Hart Union High School District recently took action to refinance three separate series of general obligation bonds that will save taxpayers over $15 million over the next 18 years.
Taxpayers to Save Money After Hart District Refinances Bonds
County Extends Registration Deadline for Elderly Public Housing Sites
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has extended the deadline to register for its elderly family public housing sites, including the Orchard Arms property in Valencia.
County Extends Registration Deadline for Elderly Public Housing Sites
Hart High COVID-19 Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure
Hart High School is closed for the next 14 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the campus, district officials informed parents Wednesday.
Hart High COVID-19 Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure
Detective Seeking Public’s Help Finding Canyon Country Shooting Suspect
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detective investigating a shooting in Canyon Country is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect, after an October shooting incident left a man shot in the face outside a liquor store.
Detective Seeking Public’s Help Finding Canyon Country Shooting Suspect
Today in SCV History (Dec. 17)
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Deaths Spike 600% Since Nov. 9
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 138 new deaths and 22,422 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 52nd death and county officials reported the highest number of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Deaths Spike 600% Since Nov. 9
Dec. 17: L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Town Hall
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials will host a virtual town hall meetup on Thursday, December 17 at 6 p.m. to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and deployment.
Dec. 17: L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Town Hall
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Ten College of the Canyons fire technology students have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to put toward tuition, books, and school-related fees.
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
%d bloggers like this: