Grant Season Opens for L.A. County Nonprofit Arts Programs

The Los Angeles county Department of Arts and Culture’s three grant opportunities are back. The Organizational Grant Program is for arts nonprofits, the Community Impact Arts Grant is for community nonprofits who offer arts programs and the internship program connects nonprofits to fully paid interns at no cost to their organization.

Grant applications open Wednesday, Aug. 30 and close on Wednesday, Oct. 4 for the Organizational Grant Program and the Community Impact Arts Grant.

The Organizational Grant Program (OGP) provides Los Angeles County nonprofit arts organizations funding to address priority needs and ensures cultural services for the diverse communities that comprise L.A. County. These two-year grants support arts organizations whose services positively impact residents, neighborhoods and communities by providing direct access and increased opportunities for quality arts activities and programming that is often free or low cost.

The Community Impact Arts Grant program recognizes the value of arts and culture as a vital tool for cross-sector and civic problem solving across a range of issue areas. The program supports arts projects and programming taking place at nonprofit social service and social justice organizations and in municipal departments as part of larger missions to provide services to individuals and communities, and enables these organizations to deliver a wide variety of cultural services to County residents that support arts and culture throughout the region.

The internship program application period is from Wednesday, Sept. 6 to Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Established in 2000 by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the L.A. County Arts Internship Program supports and strengthens the cultural sector of L.A. County by providing access to high quality opportunities for college students of all backgrounds to gain experience, understanding, and transferable skills relevant to careers in the arts, the creative economy, and engagement in public life. Students develop a deeper understanding of the work involved in nonprofit arts administration, better understand the role of the arts in communities and develop skills that can be put to use in their future careers.

To apply for arts grants visit www.lacountyarts.org/funding.

