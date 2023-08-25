header image

1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Grant Season Opens for L.A. County Nonprofit Arts Programs
| Friday, Aug 25, 2023
la county arts grants

The Los Angeles county Department of Arts and Culture’s three grant opportunities are back. The Organizational Grant Program is for arts nonprofits, the Community Impact Arts Grant is for community nonprofits who offer arts programs and the internship program connects nonprofits to fully paid interns at no cost to their organization.

Grant applications open Wednesday, Aug. 30 and close on Wednesday, Oct. 4 for the Organizational Grant Program and the Community Impact Arts Grant.

The Organizational Grant Program (OGP) provides Los Angeles County nonprofit arts organizations funding to address priority needs and ensures cultural services for the diverse communities that comprise L.A. County. These two-year grants support arts organizations whose services positively impact residents, neighborhoods and communities by providing direct access and increased opportunities for quality arts activities and programming that is often free or low cost.

The Community Impact Arts Grant program recognizes the value of arts and culture as a vital tool for cross-sector and civic problem solving across a range of issue areas. The program supports arts projects and programming taking place at nonprofit social service and social justice organizations and in municipal departments as part of larger missions to provide services to individuals and communities, and enables these organizations to deliver a wide variety of cultural services to County residents that support arts and culture throughout the region.

The internship program application period is from Wednesday, Sept. 6 to Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Established in 2000 by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the L.A. County Arts Internship Program supports and strengthens the cultural sector of L.A. County by providing access to high quality opportunities for college students of all backgrounds to gain experience, understanding, and transferable skills relevant to careers in the arts, the creative economy, and engagement in public life. Students develop a deeper understanding of the work involved in nonprofit arts administration, better understand the role of the arts in communities and develop skills that can be put to use in their future careers.

To apply for arts grants visit www.lacountyarts.org/funding.
Aug. 26: Resource Fair to Help Striking Entertainment Industry Workers

Aug. 26: Resource Fair to Help Striking Entertainment Industry Workers
Friday, Aug 25, 2023
T﻿he Los Angeles County Film Office, part of the newly created County Department of Economic Opportunity, is hosting a free resource fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 to help connect actors, writers, performers, workers, and small businesses impacted the entertainment strikes to critical services and support.
FULL STORY...

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 181 New Local Cases

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 181 New Local Cases
Thursday, Aug 24, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 181 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 24: L.A. County Women, Girls Initiative Free Speaker Series

Aug. 24: L.A. County Women, Girls Initiative Free Speaker Series
Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023
The Los Angeles County Women & Girls Initiative presents “Employing Women in Non-Traditional Careers Speaker Series Webinar Part I: Hiring & Recruitment” on Thursday, Aug. 24. 10 a.m. - noon.
FULL STORY...

Consumers Impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary Should Report Suspected Price Gouging

Consumers Impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary Should Report Suspected Price Gouging
Monday, Aug 21, 2023
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors signed a declaration of local emergency on August 20, 2023, as Tropical Storm Hilary made its way through Southern California.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 26: Resource Fair to Help Striking Entertainment Industry Workers
T﻿he Los Angeles County Film Office, part of the newly created County Department of Economic Opportunity, is hosting a free resource fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 to help connect actors, writers, performers, workers, and small businesses impacted the entertainment strikes to critical services and support.
Grant Season Opens for L.A. County Nonprofit Arts Programs
The Los Angeles county Department of Arts and Culture's three grant opportunities are back. The Organizational Grant Program is for arts nonprofits, the Community Impact Arts Grant is for community nonprofits who offer arts programs and the internship program connects nonprofits to fully paid interns at no cost to their organization.
Sept. 9: Movie Night for Press Paws Ranch Retreat
Press Paws Ranch Retreat is hosting a Sunset Movie Night fundraiser under the stars on Sept. 9. Press Paws is nonprofit retreat that strides to provide opportunities for individuals affected by cancer, and those who care for them, to engage with their environment and embrace the moment.
CalArtians Selected as 2023 Fine Cut Festival Finalists
Innovative work by student filmmakers will be showcased during the upcoming 24th season of KCET’s Fine Cut Festival of Films, which presents an annual slate of animation, documentary and narrative short films. The 2023 lineup features 30 shorts by festival finalists, six of which were created by California Institute of the Arts students.
Nov. 5: SIGSCV 12th Annual Fashion Show ‘Small Town, Big World’
Get ready for a day of style, empowerment and community at the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley's 12th Annual Fashion Show Brunch "Small Town, Big World" to be held Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Canyons Football Season Passes Available Now
Cougars football fans can now purchase season tickets to all regular season home games through the College of the Canyons Athletic Department's electronic ticketing service provided by HomeTown Ticketing.
Sept. 9: Tennis Charity Tourney Fundraiser Benefits JED Foundation
A charity tennis tournament fundraiser to benefit the JED Foundation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. on the West Ranch High School tennis courts.
CSUN Important Dates for Fall Semester 2023
California State University, Northridge has issued a list of important dates for the Fall 2023 semester. Here’s a rundown of important dates from the Student Academic Calendar.
Sept. 27: Jazz on Main to Benefit Bridge to Home
The Jazz on Main event is a speakeasy jazz concert at Hart & Main in Old Town Newhall in support of Bridge to Home. Enjoy an evening of jazz music from a talented group of artists. The event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27 and feature two sets.
Sept. 28: VIA afterfive Tour of SCV Sheriff’s Station
The Valencia Industry Association will host its After Five networking mixer at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station on Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This event requires a brief background check to attend.
Two Matadors Named Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year
California State University, Northridge's Dorottya Telek and Jakob Simons were named Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year, the league office announced Tuesday.
Circle of Hope, Laura Kirchhoff Part Ways
The Circle of Hope, Inc. Board of Directors has issued a statement to inform supporters of a recent change within its leadership team. Laura Kirchhoff, executive director, is no longer employed by Circle of Hope.
Aug. 25: Santa Clarita Community Hike
Join the city of Santa Clarita on an adventure at Central Park Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., as it hosts a Community Hike into the sunset. The hike also includes an opportunity for the community to help paint a mural.
Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Be a Heads Up Driver
It’s that time again! Summer break is in the rear-view mirror and school is back in session.
Vin Scully, Other Notables Inducted into California Hall of Fame
Gov. Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the California Museum yesterday inducted the 16th class of the California Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony.
SCV Luxury Cigar Lounge Taps Into New Business Model
The luxury cigar market continues to boom, and Genuine Cigars is excited to announce new offerings and an updated experience for visitors.
Dr. Marius Bahnean Joins TMU’s School of Music
When Dr. Marius Bahnean applied to the music faculty at The Master’s University, he wasn’t expecting his first interview to be with a Bible professor.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Offering Emotional Resilience Course
A very popular and effective course to help people become more emotionally resilient is now being offered for free to the community.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 181 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 181 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
State’s Transportation Infrastructure Removed from ‘High Risk’ List
The California State Auditor removed the state’s transportation infrastructure from its “high-risk list” Thursday after 16 years in recognition of the progress California has made in rebuilding and upgrading the state transportation system in recent years.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 24)
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Hart District Awarded $455K Reading, Literacy Grant
The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing has awarded $455,000 in Reading and Literacy Supplementary Authorization Incentive Grant funds to the William S. Hart Union High School District to support teachers in adding an additional authorization to their existing credentials.
CSUN Unveils Athletic Facility Improvements
It was a busy summer for California State University, Northridge Matador Athletics. Living up to its core values, significant institutional and donor investments were put into several capital enhancements supporting CSUN student-athletes.
