L.A. County Parks Halt In-Person Outdoor Programs Due to COVID-19 Surge

In response to the current surge of COVID-19 cases, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is temporarily closing in-person outdoor programming in accordance with the county’s Nov. 30 “Safer At Home” Health Officer Order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

L.A. County Park implemented the following changes Tuesday, December 1:

* Afterschool programs will be closed.

* Our SPOT programs will be closed for in-person programming. Our SPOT will continue virtual programming provided by each location.

Parks and trails remain open for outdoor, passive use for individuals or members of the same household.

Masks and physical distancing are required. No group gatherings are permitted.

For a complete list of COVID-19 restrictions affecting L.A. County Parks locations, visit parks.lacounty.gov/covid-19.

L.A. County Parks continues to offer “Parks From Home,” a virtual recreation center that provides free access to fitness and instructional classes for the public to enjoy from home during the COVID-19 crisis. The free online programming includes videos of L.A. County Parks staff teaching recreation, sports, arts, and specialty courses, plus virtual tours of trails, gardens, and popular attractions throughout Los Angeles County.

We hope these extraordinary efforts will help with the county and global effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate your support and understanding as we adapt to this fluid situation.

At L.A. County Parks, we believe that the health and safety of our program participants, park guests, team members, and community are the top priority. We are working closely with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to ensure that our parks community receives credible information and guidance during this challenging time.

We encourage you to visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website for information and guidance, available in multiple languages, on COVID-19: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact 626-588-5364 or info@parks.lacounty.gov.