L.A. County Public Health Urges Public to Protect Pet Birds from Bird Flu

Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 have been detected in wild and domestic birds in the United States beginning in January 2022. Prior to detection in the United States, HPAI H5N1 was found in both domestic and wild birds along the Atlantic coast of Canada in December 2021 and more broadly across Europe and Asia since August 2020.
HPAI H5N1 is primarily a disease of poultry (chicken, turkeys) and may cause significant loss in backyard and commercial flocks. In wild birds, the infection may cause mild to severe illness depending on the species affected. Help to protect birds by reporting sick and dead wild or domestic birds and by taking precautions to limit the spread of disease between wild and domestic birds.
At this time, the risk to the general public’s health from the current HPAI H5N1 viruses is low. However, some people may have job-related or recreational exposures to birds that put them at higher risk of infection. People that work with birds or that handle sick birds should wear PPE (mask, gloves, eye protection).
Objects or equipment used to care for animals can become contaminated and spread the virus to other animals if not cleaned properly (e.g., clothing, footwear, vehicles, feed, water, rodents, other animals).
In addition, infected domestic birds can pass the virus to each other through direct contact.
Humans may become infected with some strains of bird flu through close, direct contact with infected poultry. Human to human transmission of bird flu rarely occurs.
The symptoms of bird flu depend on the strain involved. Infected birds can show any of the following: no symptoms, respiratory discharge, swollen eyes or head, lack of appetite, lack of energy, weakness, diarrhea, respiratory distress (trouble breathing), sudden death, or nervous signs such as swimming in circles, tremors, or lack of coordination.
