Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
81°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 12
1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Newsreel
L.A. County Public Health Urges Public to Protect Pet Birds from Bird Flu
| Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Bird flu crop

Avian influenza refers to a family of influenza or flu viruses that commonly infect birds.

There are many strains of avian influenza, or “bird flu” viruses. They are classified based on proteins found on the surface of the virus itself.

Depending on the strain involved, these viruses can occasionally jump to humans and many animal species, causing symptoms of flu.

Some of most important avian influenza viruses are those that cause severe disease in poultry. These are referred to as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

2022 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 Detections

Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 have been detected in wild and domestic birds in the United States beginning in January 2022. Prior to detection in the United States, HPAI H5N1 was found in both domestic and wild birds along the Atlantic coast of Canada in December 2021 and more broadly across Europe and Asia since August 2020.

HPAI H5N1 is primarily a disease of poultry (chicken, turkeys) and may cause significant loss in backyard and commercial flocks. In wild birds, the infection may cause mild to severe illness depending on the species affected. Help to protect birds by reporting sick and dead wild or domestic birds and by taking precautions to limit the spread of disease between wild and domestic birds.

At this time, the risk to the general public’s health from the current HPAI H5N1 viruses is low. However, some people may have job-related or recreational exposures to birds that put them at higher risk of infection. People that work with birds or that handle sick birds should wear PPE (mask, gloves, eye protection).

Objects or equipment used to care for animals can become contaminated and spread the virus to other animals if not cleaned properly (e.g., clothing, footwear, vehicles, feed, water, rodents, other animals).

In addition, infected domestic birds can pass the virus to each other through direct contact.

Humans may become infected with some strains of bird flu through close, direct contact with infected poultry. Human to human transmission of bird flu rarely occurs.

The symptoms of bird flu depend on the strain involved. Infected birds can show any of the following: no symptoms, respiratory discharge, swollen eyes or head, lack of appetite, lack of energy, weakness, diarrhea, respiratory distress (trouble breathing), sudden death, or nervous signs such as swimming in circles, tremors, or lack of coordination.

Click here to learn more about bird flue in animals.

As in animals, symptoms of bird flu in people vary with the infecting strains. Common symptoms include: fever, cough, muscle aches, conjunctivitis and sometimes pneumonia.

Click here to learn more about bird flu infections in humans.

What should I do to prevent bird flu in animals or myself?

Biosecurity and infection control are key to prevent spread of bird flu to animals and people. This includes:

–Take down water and bird feeders. This helps to reduce interactions between sick and healthy birds as well reduces the chances that wild birds will interact with domestic or pet birds.

–Keep pet birds indoors.

–Do not let pet birds have contact with wild birds.

–Isolate sick birds from the healthy ones.

–Wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) when handling sick birds (mask, gloves and eye protection).

–After touching birds, wash hands well with soap and water.

–Report sick/dead poultry to Veterinary Public Health with this form or by calling 213-288-7060 or emailing vet@ph.lacounty.gov.

Bird flu
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Friday COVID Roundup: County Moves to Medium Community Level

Friday COVID Roundup: County Moves to Medium Community Level
Friday, Aug 12, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,995 new cases countywide and 112 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

I-5 Corridor Improvements Include Nighttime Lane Reductions

I-5 Corridor Improvements Include Nighttime Lane Reductions
Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Work along the I-5 corridor in Burbank continues and will include nighttime lane reductions and the closing of the Verdugo Avenue off-ramp during the week of Aug. 15 to Aug. 18.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 17-Sept. 5: LASD Will Increase End-of-Summer DUI Patrols, Checkpoints

Aug. 17-Sept. 5: LASD Will Increase End-of-Summer DUI Patrols, Checkpoints
Friday, Aug 12, 2022
As the summer travel season wraps up, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to be responsible and never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
FULL STORY...

Aug: 19 Special Hearing on L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Gangs

Aug: 19 Special Hearing on L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Gangs
Friday, Aug 12, 2022
The county of Los Angeles Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
FULL STORY...
