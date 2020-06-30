L.A. County to Close Beaches, Nix Fireworks Displays on 4th of July Weekend

Los Angeles County beaches and beach facilities will be totally closed to the public and fireworks displays will be prohibited countywide during the 4th of July weekend, L.A. County Public Health officials announced Monday evening.
Under a modified order from the L.A. County Health Officer, all public beaches, piers, public beach parking lots, beach bike paths that traverse that sanded portion of the beach, and beach access points will be temporarily closed to the public as of 12:01 a.m. on July 3, 2020, until 5 a.m. on July 6, 2020.
The beaches closure and fireworks ban are in an effort to prevent gatherings and crowds that may spread COVID-19, Public Health officials said.
Key metrics continue to show steep increases in community spread of COVID-19. On Monday, the department announced more than 2,900 new cases of COVID-19, the single largest one-day case count since the pandemic began.
Data show increases in people testing positive for the virus and increases in hospitalizations as a result. Projections by the Department of Health Services show a marked increase in hospitalizations in the coming weeks, which could cause a surge in our healthcare system.
“Closing the beaches and prohibiting fireworks displays during this important summer holiday weekend was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but it’s the responsible decision to protect public health and protect our residents from a deadly virus,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, director of Public Health.
“The 4th of July holiday weekend typically means large crowds and gatherings to celebrate, a recipe for increased transmission of COVID-19,” Ferrer said. “We all need to take this virus more seriously and residents and business owners must do their part. Physical distancing isn’t optional, wearing a face covering isn’t optional, spending time only with those you live with isn’t optional — these are requirements in the Health Officer Order and are the tools we have to protect each other, our families and those most vulnerable in our communities.”
Continuing to see alarming trends of community spread, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 -- the largest one-day case count since the pandemic began -- and 22 new deaths due to the virus countywide.
WiSH’s first SCV Virtual Talent Show was an overwhelming success, with 57 submissions incorporated in mid-June's inaugural airing and many requests to make it an annual event, which WiSH confirms it has plans to do.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has outlined two upcoming efforts the California Department of Education will lead in the coming weeks as schools tackle questions surrounding school police, educational equity and racial justice.
Democratic lawmakers on Friday sent California Governor Gavin Newsom a COVID-era budget that replaces education and social services funding depleted by the pandemic by pulling billions from the state’s once-healthy reserves, slashing state workers’ pay and halting business tax breaks.
As Los Angeles County announced it will heed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive to close bars in the county starting Sunday, public health officials confirmed 2,542 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,082 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
College of the Canyons defensive lineman Aurion Peoples has committed to Arkansas State University, becoming the program's second player to do so this spring and continuing the recent trend of former Cougars turned Red Wolves.
Los Angeles County’s proposed budget cuts to the Sheriff’s Department — meant to address a $935 million shortfall in the wake of the pandemic — is a threat to public safety, according to a statement issued Saturday by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
On Friday, the Executive Office of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced Max Huntsman has been appointed as interim Inspector General to oversee the County’s skilled nursing home facilities.
Today marks my 100th consecutive day of posting a commentary on COVID-19, and most recently BLM. These two events of 2020 will be forever etched in history, yet we are still living though evolving changes daily.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,809 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,003 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 26 more cases than Thursday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Imperial County officials to reimpose stay at home orders Friday after the Southern California border county saw a 23% positivity rate in COVID-19 testing in the past two weeks.
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released a statement Friday following the recent toppling of statues of Roman Catholic Spanish priest and California mission founder Junipero Serra in downtown Los Angeles and other California locations:
