June 29
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
L.A. County to Close Beaches, Nix Fireworks Displays on 4th of July Weekend
| Monday, Jun 29, 2020
county beaches

Los Angeles County beaches and beach facilities will be totally closed to the public and fireworks displays will be prohibited countywide during the 4th of July weekend, L.A. County Public Health officials announced Monday evening.

Under a modified order from the L.A. County Health Officer, all public beaches, piers, public beach parking lots, beach bike paths that traverse that sanded portion of the beach, and beach access points will be temporarily closed to the public as of 12:01 a.m. on July 3, 2020, until 5 a.m. on July 6, 2020.

The beaches closure and fireworks ban are in an effort to prevent gatherings and crowds that may spread COVID-19, Public Health officials said.

Key metrics continue to show steep increases in community spread of COVID-19. On Monday, the department announced more than 2,900 new cases of COVID-19, the single largest one-day case count since the pandemic began.

Data show increases in people testing positive for the virus and increases in hospitalizations as a result. Projections by the Department of Health Services show a marked increase in hospitalizations in the coming weeks, which could cause a surge in our healthcare system.

“Closing the beaches and prohibiting fireworks displays during this important summer holiday weekend was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but it’s the responsible decision to protect public health and protect our residents from a deadly virus,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, director of Public Health.

“The 4th of July holiday weekend typically means large crowds and gatherings to celebrate, a recipe for increased transmission of COVID-19,” Ferrer said. “We all need to take this virus more seriously and residents and business owners must do their part. Physical distancing isn’t optional, wearing a face covering isn’t optional, spending time only with those you live with isn’t optional — these are requirements in the Health Officer Order and are the tools we have to protect each other, our families and those most vulnerable in our communities.”

county beaches
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Community Spread Spikes; 3,136 Total SCV Cases
Monday, Jun 29, 2020
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Community Spread Spikes; 3,136 Total SCV Cases
Continuing to see alarming trends of community spread, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 -- the largest one-day case count since the pandemic began -- and 22 new deaths due to the virus countywide.
FULL STORY...
California COVID Cases Surge; Newsom Urges ‘Dimmer Switch’ on Reopening
Monday, Jun 29, 2020
California COVID Cases Surge; Newsom Urges ‘Dimmer Switch’ on Reopening
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday there was a COVID cases surge of 45% in the state in the past week compared to the week prior.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Spectrum Brokers Sale of Commercial Lot on Soledad for $1.5M
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. brokers Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Randy Cude represented the seller in the sale of a half-acre owner-user development site on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
Spectrum Brokers Sale of Commercial Lot on Soledad for $1.5M
WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show
WiSH’s first SCV Virtual Talent Show was an overwhelming success, with 57 submissions incorporated in mid-June's inaugural airing and many requests to make it an annual event, which WiSH confirms it has plans to do.
WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show
L.A. County Parks Offers Free, Subsidized Summer Camps
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is safely offering summer camps and 1,700 summer camp spaces at 50 parks throughout the county, for ages six years and older.
L.A. County Parks Offers Free, Subsidized Summer Camps
Now Filming in SCV: ‘Tennessee’ Music Video, ‘Eden’ TV Show
With film and television production gearing back up in the wake of the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reported two productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
Now Filming in SCV: ‘Tennessee’ Music Video, ‘Eden’ TV Show
State Schools Chief to Research Impacts of School Police, Launch Ethnic Studies Webinars
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has outlined two upcoming efforts the California Department of Education will lead in the coming weeks as schools tackle questions surrounding school police, educational equity and racial justice.
State Schools Chief to Research Impacts of School Police, Launch Ethnic Studies Webinars
California Lawmakers Send $202 Billion COVID-Era Budget to Newsom’s Desk
Democratic lawmakers on Friday sent California Governor Gavin Newsom a COVID-era budget that replaces education and social services funding depleted by the pandemic by pulling billions from the state’s once-healthy reserves, slashing state workers’ pay and halting business tax breaks.
California Lawmakers Send $202 Billion COVID-Era Budget to Newsom’s Desk
SCV COBRA Detectives Make Multiple Felony Arrests
Detectives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station's COBRA unit arrested more than half a dozen people on a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges in the SCV Saturday night.
SCV COBRA Detectives Make Multiple Felony Arrests
June 30: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special virtual meeting Tuesday, June 30, at 8:00 a.m.
June 30: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: County to Close Bars; Spike in New Cases, Hospitalizations Countywide
As Los Angeles County announced it will heed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive to close bars in the county starting Sunday, public health officials confirmed 2,542 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,082 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: County to Close Bars; Spike in New Cases, Hospitalizations Countywide
COC Defensive Lineman Aurion Peoples Commits to Arkansas State
College of the Canyons defensive lineman Aurion Peoples has committed to Arkansas State University, becoming the program's second player to do so this spring and continuing the recent trend of former Cougars turned Red Wolves.
COC Defensive Lineman Aurion Peoples Commits to Arkansas State
Newsom Orders 7 Counties, Including L.A. to Close Bars Due to COVID-19 Surge
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday that bars and nightlife establishments must immediately close in Los Angeles County and six other counties, citing a COVID-19 surge in several parts of California.
Newsom Orders 7 Counties, Including L.A. to Close Bars Due to COVID-19 Surge
Villanueva Says Proposed L.A. County Budget Cuts Threaten Public Safety
Los Angeles County’s proposed budget cuts to the Sheriff’s Department — meant to address a $935 million shortfall in the wake of the pandemic — is a threat to public safety, according to a statement issued Saturday by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Villanueva Says Proposed L.A. County Budget Cuts Threaten Public Safety
Max Huntsman Appointed Interim IG to Oversee County’s Skilled Nursing Homes
On Friday, the Executive Office of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced Max Huntsman has been appointed as interim Inspector General to oversee the County’s skilled nursing home facilities.
Max Huntsman Appointed Interim IG to Oversee County’s Skilled Nursing Homes
Today in SCV History (June 28)
1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Mel Brooks
For the Grandkids | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today marks my 100th consecutive day of posting a commentary on COVID-19, and most recently BLM. These two events of 2020 will be forever etched in history, yet we are still living though evolving changes daily.
For the Grandkids | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (June 27)
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Total 3,003 Cases in SCV, Including 1,050 in City
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,809 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,003 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 26 more cases than Thursday.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Total 3,003 Cases in SCV, Including 1,050 in City
Newsom Urges Imperial County to Shutter as COVID Spikes in Border County
California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Imperial County officials to reimpose stay at home orders Friday after the Southern California border county saw a 23% positivity rate in COVID-19 testing in the past two weeks.
Newsom Urges Imperial County to Shutter as COVID Spikes in Border County
Local Tribe Seeks Peaceful Removal of Serra Statues from Ancestral Lands
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released a statement Friday following the recent toppling of statues of Roman Catholic Spanish priest and California mission founder Junipero Serra in downtown Los Angeles and other California locations:
Local Tribe Seeks Peaceful Removal of Serra Statues from Ancestral Lands
Eleven Measures Certified for Nov. 3 California Ballot
Eleven measures have qualified for the November 3, 2020 General Election ballot, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced Friday.
Eleven Measures Certified for Nov. 3 California Ballot
