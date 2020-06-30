L.A. County to Close Beaches, Nix Fireworks Displays on 4th of July Weekend

Los Angeles County beaches and beach facilities will be totally closed to the public and fireworks displays will be prohibited countywide during the 4th of July weekend, L.A. County Public Health officials announced Monday evening.

Under a modified order from the L.A. County Health Officer, all public beaches, piers, public beach parking lots, beach bike paths that traverse that sanded portion of the beach, and beach access points will be temporarily closed to the public as of 12:01 a.m. on July 3, 2020, until 5 a.m. on July 6, 2020.

The beaches closure and fireworks ban are in an effort to prevent gatherings and crowds that may spread COVID-19, Public Health officials said.

Key metrics continue to show steep increases in community spread of COVID-19. On Monday, the department announced more than 2,900 new cases of COVID-19, the single largest one-day case count since the pandemic began.

Data show increases in people testing positive for the virus and increases in hospitalizations as a result. Projections by the Department of Health Services show a marked increase in hospitalizations in the coming weeks, which could cause a surge in our healthcare system.

“Closing the beaches and prohibiting fireworks displays during this important summer holiday weekend was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but it’s the responsible decision to protect public health and protect our residents from a deadly virus,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, director of Public Health.

“The 4th of July holiday weekend typically means large crowds and gatherings to celebrate, a recipe for increased transmission of COVID-19,” Ferrer said. “We all need to take this virus more seriously and residents and business owners must do their part. Physical distancing isn’t optional, wearing a face covering isn’t optional, spending time only with those you live with isn’t optional — these are requirements in the Health Officer Order and are the tools we have to protect each other, our families and those most vulnerable in our communities.”