L.A. County: ‘We RISE’ in May, Mental Health Awareness Month

May is celebrated nationally as Mental Health Awareness Month to spotlight the importance of mental health issues and access to care for everyone.

THIS May with the impacts of COVID-19 everywhere this is even more important.

As L.A. County works with communities everywhere to weather this crisis, the Department of Mental Health has launched two initiatives to help county residents deal with fear, anxiety and stress:

We RISE 2020

WE RISE 2020 is a virtual, month-long spotlight on mental health, well-being and healing through art, music and creative expression.

This year, WE RISE 2020 will showcase:

* original performances by diverse artists and celebrities

* interactive workshops

* unique programming and

* messages of inspiration & motivation

To access WE RISE 2020, visit werise.la – LA County’s go-to hub for the latest programming updates.

Headspace

L.A. County’s Department of Mental Health has partnered with Headspace, the number one mindfulness and meditation app around, to offer free Headspace Plus subscriptions to all county residents.

Starting May 1 and through 2020, county residents with their free, premium subscriptions can access hundreds of science-backed guided meditations in English and Spanish, as well as

mindfulness and sleep exercises to help address rising stress and anxiety.

To sign up for a free Headspace Plus subscription, visit headspace.com/lacounty.

L.A. County and Headspace are proud to make this the first offering of its kind in the country — and to support county residents with new and innovative ways to cope with the COVID-19 health crisis.