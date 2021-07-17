LA County Library Announces Award-Winning Early Learning Curriculum Available Free to Cardholders

The L.A. County Library announced cardholders now have access to the award-winning ABCmouse Early Learning Academy curriculum for free.

Having won numerous awards from national education, parent, and media organizations, ABCmouse offers a highly engaging curriculum for preschool, pre-K, kindergarten and beyond.

ABCmouse is an online education resource designed to help early learners (ages 2 – 8+) build a strong foundation for future academic success. The interactive curriculum is 100% educational and features more than 10,000 learning activities across all major subject areas including reading, math, science, social studies, art, and music with more than 2,000 of those learning activities offered in Spanish.

The lessons are tailored to specific ages and intended for kids to learn important educational basics through the use of a computer mouse, with virtual field trips to the zoo and farm, animated music videos, art activities, books, puzzles, and educational games.

The curriculum also features learning assessments and reward systems, to measure your child’s progress and encourage learning through the curriculum. Each parent/caregiver account can be shared by up to 3 children in a household, each with their own avatar, profile, and progress tracking on the ABCmouse Step-by-Step Learning Path.

ABCmouse can be accessed inside or outside of the library. Customers can visit one of the reopened L.A. County Library locations to access ABCmouse from a desktop or laptop using free Wi-Fi, or access it from home with your L.A. County Library card and PIN.

“L.A. County Library is committed to supporting early childhood literacy,” said L.A. County Library Director Skye Patrick. “Getting kids to enjoy reading and learning at a young age is critical to their development. We are pleased to add another resource to encourage early learners, both inside and outside of the library.”

For more information about ABCmouse, visit LACountyLibrary.org/Announcing-ABCmouse.

About L.A. County Library

Founded in 1912, L.A. County Library is one of the largest and most innovative library systems in the US. It offers free public resources including books, music, multimedia materials, computer and internet access, and educational and recreational services to 3.4 million residents across 3,000 square miles through its 85 community libraries, 1 institutional library, and mobile fleet of 14 vehicles, including 3 Bookmobiles, 6 MākMō (maker mobiles), and 5 Reading Machines. L.A. County Library is dedicated to reducing barriers and increasing access to and equity of public services for all. To learn more, visit LACountyLibrary.org and follow @LACountyLibrary on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

